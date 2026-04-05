Jumping along Levels is dedicated to the most important aspect of trading: support and resistance levels.

This indicator is built using a unique technology based on proprietary development and testing algorithms.

The indicator has a built-in intelligent market situation assessment system.

It can automatically adjust to varying market volatility.





Jumping along Levels simultaneously displays levels from different time periods on the current chart.

It has a graphical table for working with completely different symbols simultaneously.

It has a flexible alert system.



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