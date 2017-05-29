Magneto Flash

The arrow indicator 'Magneto Flash" is based on candlestick analysis and does not use built-in terminal indicators. It determines entry points in the current candlestick (a signal can be canceled) and informs about a confirmed signal on the next candlestick.


Indicator setup and use

Only two parameters can be used for optimization - the hour of the beginning and end of chart analysis period. These data for some instruments will be available in product comments page, but you can easily find your own optimized parameters following the instruction. What you need to do in order to find optimal settings:

  1. Load history for the current timeframe (for example by holding the Home key)
  2. Set the values of "Start hour" and "End hour" so that the value of "Next bar profit [Close]" (text information on the chart) would be positive and maximal. I first test the values ​​from 0 and higher for "Start hour" until the maximum value of "Next bar profit [Close]" is achieved, then I try values for "End hour" starting with 24 and decreasing it, by the same principle. You can also visually set a comfortable working range based on signals obtained on history.

Then choose an appropriate operation style. You can enter based on the current candlestick signal (marked with an arrow and a flickering rectangle) and try to catch larger profit. But you should understand that such a signal can be canceled. Another option is to open a position once the signal on the previous candlestick is formed (a sound notification or a popup window). Options for position exit:

  1. Set a take profit value based on "Average TP" calculated by the indicator
  2. Exit at the candlestick close
  3. Use your own levels (such as support/resistance levels, round numbers, etc.) to try to maximize profit.

You can set Stop Loss above or below the nearest extremum and use the trailing stop function. You can additionally use the following indicators as a trend filter: Lampropeltis and Magneto IV.


Parameters

  • Start hour - analysis start hour (server time).
  • End hour - analysis end hour (server time).
  • Arrow pointgap - the distance from the candlestick's high or low to draw an indicator arrow.
  • Info - show or hide information.
  • Alerts - enable or disable alerts.

I hope, this product will be helpful. Good luck!

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Magneto Breakdown Pro
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Это продвинутая версия продукта, бесплатная версия находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров). Индикация канала и уровней ADR появляется начи
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The HORNET automated trading advisor was designed to work with the EURUSD pair, but with proper optimization it works successfully on many other currency pairs. The algorithm of work is based on several precise strategies, such as: regression channels on several timeframes, Price Action patterns, following the medium-term trend. The use of several filters, such as: control of the average daily deviation, reversible patterns on higher timeframes, determining the medium-term trend, allows you to
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Veles FX
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Трёхуровневый цифровой фильтр тренда. Индикатор не нуждается в настройке. Просто установите и работайте! Предварительно подберите необходимый рабочий таймфрейм и торговый инструмент, визуально подходящие для торговли. Сигнал не перерисовывается на сформированной свече! Не забудьте посмотреть другие мой продукты - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/altiveus/seller . Приобретая мои продукты, вы поддерживаете разработку нового программного обеспечения. Так же купив любой мой продукт вы получаете скидку
Magneto Medusa
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Сигнал Советник торгует от динамических уровней внутри канала. Ширина канала, уровни тейкпрофит и сетка ордеров подстраиваются под текущую волатильность инструмента. Это позволяет снизить нагрузку на депозит и автоматически скорректировать параметры. Советник не требователен к спреду, и скорости исполнения ордеров. Набор параметров не громоздкий и интуитивно понятный, при этом позволяет полностью контролировать стратегию, манименеджмент и сопровождение ордеров. Требование к счёту:
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
Vladimir Blednov
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Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
Magneto MT5
Vladimir Blednov
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