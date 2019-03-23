Magneto Reverse Signal

The Magneto Reverse Signal indicator is based on the candlestick analysis. It identifies the reversal points.


Indicator setup and use

Adjustment of the indicator is reduced to selection of parameters Period (left window of the panel) and Gate (right window of the panel). It is more convenient to adjust the settings using the control panel directly on the chart. In this case, you can immediately see which optimal parameters can be used in the current market. This method is shown in the video in the product description. That is, you are required to obtain as few negative entries and as many positive signals with a greater profit as possible (on the chart, loss is indicated by red, profit is indicated by blue, in points).

If the "noise" - frequent oscillations in the same range - is present on the market, increase the values of Period and Gate to reduce the unprofitable trades. If there are mainly trend movements, increase the values of these parameters for receive signals earlier and to increase the profit. Select the trading instruments and parameters corresponding to the listed recommendations (the presence of a trend, "small noise") in advance. Note, if you disable the panel, the settings specified in the indicator properties will be activated.


Features

  • Does not redraw.
  • Suitable for scalping and medium-term trading.
  • Any timeframe, but H1 and higher are recommended.
  • The number and quality of signals, the potential profit/loss is determined by user and visible right away.
  • Configuration using a movable panel right on the chart.


Parameters

  • Bars - the number of candles used to display the indicator.
  • Period - calculation period.
  • Gate - triggering threshold.
  • Panel - enable the control panel on the chart.
  • Alerts - enable alerts.
  • Arrow pointgap - distance from the signal arrow to a candle.
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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4.81 (21)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Индикатор вычисляет наиболее вероятные уровни возврата цены. Может быть использован для установки уровня тейк профит. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - любой, при соответствующей настройке. Настройки. Period - количество свечей для анализа. Accuracy - точность расчёта уровня в пунктах. Width - размер ценовой метки. Отработка уровней как правило не занимает много времени, уровни достаточно точны при касании и процент возврата цены к ним достаточно высок. Но следует учитывать риск продаж на локальных мин
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Это продвинутая версия продукта, бесплатная версия находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров). Индикация канала и уровней ADR появляется начи
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Experts
The HORNET automated trading advisor was designed to work with the EURUSD pair, but with proper optimization it works successfully on many other currency pairs. The algorithm of work is based on several precise strategies, such as: regression channels on several timeframes, Price Action patterns, following the medium-term trend. The use of several filters, such as: control of the average daily deviation, reversible patterns on higher timeframes, determining the medium-term trend, allows you to
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Experts
Veles FX - автоматический торговый советник работающий внутри ценовых каналов по текущему тренду. Уникальность алгоритма состоит в том, что применён совершенно нетипичный подход к настраиваемым параметрам. Известно что некоторые параметры рынка изменчивы и стратегии которые работали раньше перестают работать сегодня. Именно поэтому в настройках советника применены коэффициенты, а не пункты, которые позволяют ему адаптироваться под изменчивые условия торговли, опираясь на характер движения той ил
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Трёхуровневый цифровой фильтр тренда. Индикатор не нуждается в настройке. Просто установите и работайте! Предварительно подберите необходимый рабочий таймфрейм и торговый инструмент, визуально подходящие для торговли. Сигнал не перерисовывается на сформированной свече! Не забудьте посмотреть другие мой продукты - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/altiveus/seller . Приобретая мои продукты, вы поддерживаете разработку нового программного обеспечения. Так же купив любой мой продукт вы получаете скидку
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Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Сигнал Советник торгует от динамических уровней внутри канала. Ширина канала, уровни тейкпрофит и сетка ордеров подстраиваются под текущую волатильность инструмента. Это позволяет снизить нагрузку на депозит и автоматически скорректировать параметры. Советник не требователен к спреду, и скорости исполнения ордеров. Набор параметров не громоздкий и интуитивно понятный, при этом позволяет полностью контролировать стратегию, манименеджмент и сопровождение ордеров. Требование к счёту:
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
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Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
Magneto MT5
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Описание Данный индикатор строит (альтернативные, математически рассчитанные) уровни поддержки и сопротивления, а так же уровни, к которым с большой вероятностью придет цена в ближайшее время. Следует обратить внимание на то, что расчет уровней производится на исторических данных, и качество котировок играет важную роль при построении индикатором линий. Замечу, что отрисованные Magneto и Magneto Weekly линии не изменяют свои значения на всем расчетном периоде. Важное изменение! Добавлена функция
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