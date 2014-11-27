Lampropeltis is a trend indicator. The algorithm of calculation is based on data from the standard indicators included in the MT4 package and interpretation of patterns formed by these indicators.

The settings include a minimum set of parameters:

Slow MA - slow MA period; Slow MA method - slow MA smoothing method; Fast MA - fast MA period; Fast MA method - fast MA smoothing method.

Change of the signal color to red indicates the possibility of opening a Sell order.

Change of the signal color to blue indicates the possibility of opening a Buy order.

Gray means undefined direction, possible flat or changing trends.