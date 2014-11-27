Lampropeltis
- Indicators
- Vladimir Blednov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 May 2017
Lampropeltis is a trend indicator. The algorithm of calculation is based on data from the standard indicators included in the MT4 package and interpretation of patterns formed by these indicators.
The settings include a minimum set of parameters:
- Slow MA - slow MA period;
- Slow MA method - slow MA smoothing method;
- Fast MA - fast MA period;
- Fast MA method - fast MA smoothing method.
Change of the signal color to red indicates the possibility of opening a Sell order.
Change of the signal color to blue indicates the possibility of opening a Buy order.
Gray means undefined direction, possible flat or changing trends.
您好 能这个转换成A股公式吗 联系邮箱479999150@qq.com