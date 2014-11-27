Lampropeltis

4.5

Lampropeltis is a trend indicator. The algorithm of calculation is based on data from the standard indicators included in the MT4 package and interpretation of patterns formed by these indicators.

The settings include a minimum set of parameters:

  1. Slow MA - slow MA period;
  2. Slow MA method - slow MA smoothing method;
  3. Fast MA - fast MA period;
  4. Fast MA method - fast MA smoothing method.

Change of the signal color to red indicates the possibility of opening a Sell order.

Change of the signal color to blue indicates the possibility of opening a Buy order.

Gray means undefined direction, possible flat or changing trends.

17728265822
34
17728265822 2024.01.26 06:30 
 

您好 能这个转换成A股公式吗 联系邮箱479999150@qq.com

Pavel Pavlov
664
Pavel Pavlov 2014.12.03 20:49 
 

тема нормальная, но не для меня

Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
Indicators
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
Magneto Line Chart
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Идея индикатора очень проста и скорее всего пригодится тем, кто используют линейный график для технического анализа. Что-бы устранить "неровности" (-: линейного графика и был написан этот индикатор. Линия графика соединяет цены закрытия свечей, как и в классическом линейном графике, но игнорирует цены, которые шли в направлении линии и новый экстремум возникает только тогда, когда цена закрытия последней свечи явно ниже или выше предыдущего значения. Это облегчает визуальное восприятие при поиск
FREE
Empty Wall
Vladimir Blednov
4 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор вычисляет наиболее вероятные уровни возврата цены. Может быть использован для установки уровня тейк профит. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - любой, при соответствующей настройке. Настройки. Period - количество свечей для анализа. Accuracy - точность расчёта уровня в пунктах. Width - размер ценовой метки. Отработка уровней как правило не занимает много времени, уровни достаточно точны при касании и процент возврата цены к ним достаточно высок. Но следует учитывать риск продаж на локальных мин
FREE
Magneto Power MA
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Magneto Power MA - трендовый осциллятор. Основан на классическом индикаторе moving average, но при этом имеет нестандартный способ интерпретации. Здесь нет никаких фокусов с пересечениями мувингов, только гибридная работа MA и волатильности инструмента. При этом при должной настройке может составить конкуренцию дорогим и сложным аналогам. По гистограмме индикатора легко определить текущую тенденцию, а так же исчерпало себя движение цены или ещё нет. Настройки индикатора аналогичны классическому
FREE
Magneto
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Description Indicator for MT5 is here. It displays alternative (mathematically calculated) support and resistance levels, as well as the levels the price is most likely to achieve in the near future. The calculation is based on history data, and the quality of quotes is critical when generating lines. The lines built by Magneto Pro and Magneto Weekly Pro do not change on the entire calculation period. Application Magneto Pro can be used both in conjunction with an existing strategy and as a sel
Magneto Weekly Pro
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скаль
Magneto Flash
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
The arrow indicator 'Magneto Flash" is based on candlestick analysis and does not use built-in terminal indicators. It determines entry points in the current candlestick (a signal can be canceled) and informs about a confirmed signal on the next candlestick. Indicator setup and use Only two parameters can be used for optimization - the hour of the beginning and end of chart analysis period. These data for some instruments will be available in product comments page, but you can easily find your
Magneto Precision Trend
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
The Magneto Precision Trend indicator is based on candlestick analysis. It determines the trend change on the previous candle, signal is not redrawn. Indicator setup and use Increasing the Period parameter decreases the indicator sensitivity, resulting in less frequent changes in color but filtering the market noise. However, the trend change signals will arrive visually with a delay. And, conversely, decreasing the value of Period provides more accurate but more frequently changing signals. Th
Magneto Reverse Signal
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
The Magneto Reverse Signal indicator is based on the candlestick analysis. It identifies the reversal points. Indicator setup and use Adjustment of the indicator is reduced to selection of parameters Period (left window of the panel) and Gate (right window of the panel). It is more convenient to adjust the settings using the control panel directly on the chart. In this case, you can immediately see which optimal parameters can be used in the current market. This method is shown in the video in
Magneto Volume Trigger
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
The Magneto Volume Trigger indicator is designed for determining the volume confirmed by the candlestick pattern and predicting the trend tendency. Indicator setup and use The calculation of values is affected by two parameters - Period and Gate . The lower the value of Gate , the higher the sensitivity of the indicator. Period allows making a sample of data for the specified number of candles. The lower the value of Period , the more the indicator is adapted to the current market conditions. I
Magneto BCS
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Индикатор Magneto BCS работает на основе анализа свечей. Определяет точки разворота и продолжение тренда. Основан на простой и стабильной стратегии для внутридневной и среднесрочной работы. Адаптируется к текущей волатильности инструмента. Настройка и работа с индикатором Настройка индикатора сводится к подбору параметров Gate и Size detect . Чем больше значение Gate тем меньше сигналов. Size detect позволяет применить расчёт только к телу свечи либо к полному размеру. Кроме выделенных на граф
GreenRabbit EA Simple
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
GreenRabbit EA Simple - автоматический советник, сочетающий в себе и трендовую и контртрендовую стратегии торговли. В первую очередь советник ищет сигнал на вход в направлении тренда, затем начинает работать алгоритм сопровождения ордеров - перевод в безубыток, перенос стоп уровня. В случае если на рынке преобладает флет советник строит сетку ордеров.     В советнике не используются какие либо индикаторы, только математические модели. Входные параметры содержат минимальный набор настроек, чт
Magneto Breakdown Pro
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Это продвинутая версия продукта, бесплатная версия находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров). Индикация канала и уровней ADR появляется начи
Hornet
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
The HORNET automated trading advisor was designed to work with the EURUSD pair, but with proper optimization it works successfully on many other currency pairs. The algorithm of work is based on several precise strategies, such as: regression channels on several timeframes, Price Action patterns, following the medium-term trend. The use of several filters, such as: control of the average daily deviation, reversible patterns on higher timeframes, determining the medium-term trend, allows you to
Cheapskate scalper
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Стратегия Советник открывает отложенные ордера на пробой важных уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Открытие фильтруется специальной тренд следящей функцией. При возникновении противоположных условий отложенные ордера немедленно удаляются. Работа ведётся только в направлении локальных трендов на текущем таймфрейме. Особенности Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл, тиковый скальпинг! Для увеличения доходности - периодически оптимизируйте параметры за 3 последних месяца. Или используйте предлаг
Veles FX
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Veles FX - автоматический торговый советник работающий внутри ценовых каналов по текущему тренду. Уникальность алгоритма состоит в том, что применён совершенно нетипичный подход к настраиваемым параметрам. Известно что некоторые параметры рынка изменчивы и стратегии которые работали раньше перестают работать сегодня. Именно поэтому в настройках советника применены коэффициенты, а не пункты, которые позволяют ему адаптироваться под изменчивые условия торговли, опираясь на характер движения той ил
Magneto TC
Vladimir Blednov
1 (1)
Indicators
Трёхуровневый цифровой фильтр тренда. Индикатор не нуждается в настройке. Просто установите и работайте! Предварительно подберите необходимый рабочий таймфрейм и торговый инструмент, визуально подходящие для торговли. Сигнал не перерисовывается на сформированной свече! Не забудьте посмотреть другие мой продукты - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/altiveus/seller . Приобретая мои продукты, вы поддерживаете разработку нового программного обеспечения. Так же купив любой мой продукт вы получаете скидку
Magneto Medusa
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Сигнал Советник торгует от динамических уровней внутри канала. Ширина канала, уровни тейкпрофит и сетка ордеров подстраиваются под текущую волатильность инструмента. Это позволяет снизить нагрузку на депозит и автоматически скорректировать параметры. Советник не требователен к спреду, и скорости исполнения ордеров. Набор параметров не громоздкий и интуитивно понятный, при этом позволяет полностью контролировать стратегию, манименеджмент и сопровождение ордеров. Требование к счёту:
Magneto Weekly Pro MT5
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Индикатор Magneto Weekly Pro отображает: Недельные важные линии поддержки и сопротивления (выделены желтым, красным и синим цветами). Основные недельные цели (выделены белым цветом). Недельные паттерны возврата цены (обозначаются красными флажками). Применение индикатора Magneto Pro можно использовать и как дополнение к существующей стратегии, и как самодостаточную торговую стратегию. Данный продукт состоит из двух индикаторов, работающих на разных временных промежутках, и предназначен для скал
Magneto MT5
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
Описание Данный индикатор строит (альтернативные, математически рассчитанные) уровни поддержки и сопротивления, а так же уровни, к которым с большой вероятностью придет цена в ближайшее время. Следует обратить внимание на то, что расчет уровней производится на исторических данных, и качество котировок играет важную роль при построении индикатором линий. Замечу, что отрисованные Magneto и Magneto Weekly линии не изменяют свои значения на всем расчетном периоде. Важное изменение! Добавлена функция
