Timeframe Separator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 January 2022
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.
Often times we are using brokers that are outside of the GMT-0 timezone, this
not only complicates things, but, it can make seeing when a trading session starts
a bit more difficult than it should.
This indicator allows you to set a timezone offset it will draw a vertical line for the:
- Day.
- Week.
- Month.
- Quarter.
- year.
brilliant, simple yet works perfectly, as expected, only one or best one on here