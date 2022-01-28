Timeframe Separator

5

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Often times we are using brokers that are outside of the GMT-0 timezone, this
not only complicates things, but, it can make seeing when a trading session starts
a bit more difficult than it should.

This indicator allows you to set a timezone offset it will draw a vertical line for the:

  • Day.
  • Week.
  • Month.
  • Quarter.
  • year.
Reviews 4
Max
1654
Max 2025.10.18 10:44 
 

brilliant, simple yet works perfectly, as expected, only one or best one on here

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.12.09 07:10 
 

thank

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Max
1654
Max 2025.10.18 10:44 
 

brilliant, simple yet works perfectly, as expected, only one or best one on here

Lalit Kumar
227
Lalit Kumar 2023.04.25 16:19 
 

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Gentleman26 Mattias
166
Gentleman26 Mattias 2023.01.01 18:38 
 

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hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.12.09 07:10 
 

thank

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