Intervals
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 22 September 2021
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Trading large volumes requires us to look at multiple instruments/charts to
find new opportunities, this indicator will help you by plotting specific
levels by the multiple of a number or its suffix and update them automatically
as the price changes, a task that would otherwise be tedious.
For example, on GBPUSD, you could have 4 instances of the indicator on the
chart to plot:
- Each 0.01 intervals with line length of 100 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0075 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0050 intervals with line length of 50 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0025 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
This way it would look similar to a ruler, you can see this very example on
the screenshots. Additionally, you can set different color and line styles to
make the levels easier to visualize.
Very good