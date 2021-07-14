Intervals

5

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Trading large volumes requires us to look at multiple instruments/charts to
find new opportunities, this indicator will help you by plotting specific
levels by the multiple of a number or its suffix and update them automatically
as the price changes, a task that would otherwise be tedious.

For example, on GBPUSD, you could have 4 instances of the indicator on the
chart to plot:

  • Each 0.01 intervals with line length of 100 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0075 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0050 intervals with line length of 50 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0025 intervals with line length of 25 bars.

This way it would look similar to a ruler, you can see this very example on
the screenshots. Additionally, you can set different color and line styles to
make the levels easier to visualize.

Reviews 4
Flaviona
134
Flaviona 2024.07.23 13:01 
 

Very good

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.12.14 16:58 
 

Tentando aprender a usar o indicador.Obrigado por compartilhar

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.04 12:25 
 

This is a great idea and work , would be also better if u could add to trigger the levels based on last 3 days average opening price . Again this is good work and thanks for Ur efforts and time

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Flaviona
134
Flaviona 2024.07.23 13:01 
 

Very good

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.12.14 16:58 
 

Tentando aprender a usar o indicador.Obrigado por compartilhar

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.04 12:25 
 

This is a great idea and work , would be also better if u could add to trigger the levels based on last 3 days average opening price . Again this is good work and thanks for Ur efforts and time

Saw Mach
38
Saw Mach 2021.08.02 22:44 
 

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