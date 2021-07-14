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Trading large volumes requires us to look at multiple instruments/charts to

find new opportunities, this indicator will help you by plotting specific

levels by the multiple of a number or its suffix and update them automatically

as the price changes, a task that would otherwise be tedious.

For example, on GBPUSD, you could have 4 instances of the indicator on the

chart to plot:

Each 0.01 intervals with line length of 100 bars.

Each price ending in 0.0075 intervals with line length of 25 bars.

Each price ending in 0.0050 intervals with line length of 50 bars.

Each price ending in 0.0025 intervals with line length of 25 bars.

This way it would look similar to a ruler, you can see this very example on

the screenshots. Additionally, you can set different color and line styles to

make the levels easier to visualize.