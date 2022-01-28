Timeframe Separator MT4

3.67

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Often times we are using brokers that are outside of the GMT-0 timezone, this
not only complicates things, but, it can make seeing when a trading session starts
a bit more difficult than it should.

This indicator allows you to set a timezone offset it will draw a vertical line for the:

  • Day.
  • Week.
  • Month.
  • Quarter.
  • year.
Reviews 4
nutmg1
82
nutmg1 2024.03.14 11:59 
 

Working great. Very simple and easy to use.

andy711
14
andy711 2023.04.17 13:50 
 

Very useful for an overall view of currency strengths and weaknesses

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.09.08 19:21 
 

not good because it calculate wrong. for example in time frame H4 & day separator. you can see separator take place in different situation. some times in last candle of day & some times in first candle of day. result must be same. last candle or first candle not both of them. CORRECT! author please fix this! thank you! then will be 5 stars

or when i want quartely on D1 will also show start of quarter always differently sometimes correct day sometimes not +- 1 day error

nutmg1
82
nutmg1 2024.03.14 11:59 
 

Working great. Very simple and easy to use.

ahbadr
44
ahbadr 2023.05.10 07:48 
 

not good because it calculate wrong. for example in time frame H4 & day separator. you can see separator take place in different situation. some times in last candle of day & some times in first candle of day. result must be same. last candle or first candle not both of them.

andy711
14
andy711 2023.04.17 13:50 
 

Very useful for an overall view of currency strengths and weaknesses

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