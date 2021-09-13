Countdown Clock MT4

4.83

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

This indicator draws a compact countdown clock of the time remaning for the
candle to close and:

  • It can be positioned on any corner of the chart;
  • Multiple timeframes;
  • You can add it to an indicator window by dragging it from the MT5
    navigator.
  • Different color when the candle has 10 seconds left to close.
  • Customizable colors for better integration with the chart.
Reviews 18
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.11.02 15:57 
 

Thank you

KDrA
34
KDrA 2025.10.24 11:57 
 

Good

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:48 
 

nice countdown clock

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Filter:
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.11.02 15:57 
 

Thank you

KDrA
34
KDrA 2025.10.24 11:57 
 

Good

zaustorron
909
zaustorron 2025.06.11 09:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:48 
 

nice countdown clock

Kris
211
Kris 2024.09.20 03:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mossy1986
14
Mossy1986 2024.08.04 08:17 
 

A great little tool, thanks

uhy1wtqx
16
uhy1wtqx 2024.05.18 12:05 
 

Hat genau einen Tag funktioniert und danach nicht mehr, der Timer ist einfach eingefroren und die Zahlen bewegen sich nicht. Nachtrag: benutzte diesen auf dem OTC Chart.

Luiz Stopa
37
Luiz Stopa 2024.05.03 22:04 
 

Perfeito

Roberto Paradiso
124
Roberto Paradiso 2023.09.14 10:14 
 

Top

jemagou11
18
jemagou11 2023.07.16 13:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

enjunior
51
enjunior 2023.06.15 15:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Symmonthon Gonçalves
44
Symmonthon Gonçalves 2023.06.09 01:54 
 

Muito bom, leve, fácil instalar.

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.03.28 17:45 
 

5 Stars. Thank you!

paixaors01
14
paixaors01 2022.12.12 15:14 
 

É de grande utilidade. Obrigado.

gexcellconsultoria
54
gexcellconsultoria 2022.05.21 02:09 
 

Excelente instrumento de acompanhamento dos gráficos

Mr.
421
Mr. 2022.04.21 04:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zied_1969_
14
Zied_1969_ 2021.11.04 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Payman
756
Payman 2021.09.29 09:54 
 

Thanks! finally a MTF candle timer.

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