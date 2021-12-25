Percentage Levels

5

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to
defend their position at specific percentage levels.

These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use
either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.

An example of a common used percentages are 0.25% and 0.50% on EURUSD for the
week, you can see this example on the screenshots.

With this indicator you will be able to draw the percentage variation for the:

  • Day.
  • Week.
  • Month.
  • Quarter.
  • Year.
Reviews 14
Alex Siqueira De Souza
121
Alex Siqueira De Souza 2024.11.07 19:53 
 

Muito bom! Poderia colocar opção de aparecer escrito à direita o valor correspondente à %, hj utilizo por cores.talvez facilitaria ter escrito

leocunhasilva
14
leocunhasilva 2024.06.01 16:18 
 

Excelente indicador. Muito fácil de entender e de usar. Parabéns pela iniciativa de deixá-lo gratuito!

Ntokozo Waniwa
49
Ntokozo Waniwa 2023.05.19 08:32 
 

Thank you for this great indicator

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Alex Siqueira De Souza
121
Alex Siqueira De Souza 2024.11.07 19:53 
 

Muito bom! Poderia colocar opção de aparecer escrito à direita o valor correspondente à %, hj utilizo por cores.talvez facilitaria ter escrito

[Deleted] 2024.06.03 10:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

leocunhasilva
14
leocunhasilva 2024.06.01 16:18 
 

Excelente indicador. Muito fácil de entender e de usar. Parabéns pela iniciativa de deixá-lo gratuito!

Aprendiz de Trader B3
306
Aprendiz de Trader B3 2024.01.12 07:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ntokozo Waniwa
49
Ntokozo Waniwa 2023.05.19 08:32 
 

Thank you for this great indicator

Amador Mayorga
92
Amador Mayorga 2023.04.12 04:18 
 

good indicator

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.03.31 14:19 
 

Very good!

Maicon_Fernando
26
Maicon_Fernando 2022.11.15 16:03 
 

Ótimo indicador, se posso sugerir, seria interessante poder adicionar mais níveis de variação percentual. Por exemplo 4 níveis acima e 4 abaixo com variação de 1 em 1% ou 0,5% enfim.

e se possível também seria incrível inserir a descrição das linhas sobre elas, e só mais uma sugestão, a possibilidade de estender as linhas a direita como é possível na ferramenta fibonacci. Apenas sugestões já é ótimos como está e obrigado por disponibilizar.

Bolacha
116
Bolacha 2022.10.25 19:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Dias
145
Michael Dias 2022.10.12 02:56 
 

Excelente indicador, para mim é o mais preciso para monitorar o volume nestas regiões, obrigado!

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2022.09.04 03:27 
 

great ,,

lailson belem
20
lailson belem 2022.05.12 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guilherme Guimaraes Dias
757
Guilherme Guimaraes Dias 2022.02.21 23:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandre Borela
130775
Reply from developer Alexandre Borela 2022.02.21 23:46
Eu sempre preferi operar manual, apenas escrevi os indicadores para ter o conforto de não ter que ficar desenhando os níveis todos os dias. Caso resolva programar um EA para testar as possibilidades, posso te listar os buffers deles para seu EA ler.
PDO1099
20
PDO1099 2022.02.04 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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