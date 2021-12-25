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As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to

defend their position at specific percentage levels.

These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use

either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position.

An example of a common used percentages are 0.25% and 0.50% on EURUSD for the

week, you can see this example on the screenshots.

With this indicator you will be able to draw the percentage variation for the: