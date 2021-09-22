Intervals MT4

5

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Trading large volumes requires us to look at multiple instruments/charts to
find new opportunities, this indicator will help you by plotting specific
levels by the multiple of a number or its suffix and update them automatically
as the price changes, a task that would otherwise be tedious.

For example, on GBPUSD, you could have 4 instances of the indicator on the
chart to plot:

  • Each 0.01 intervals with line length of 100 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0075 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0050 intervals with line length of 50 bars.
  • Each price ending in 0.0025 intervals with line length of 25 bars.

This way it would look similar to a ruler, you can see this very example on
the screenshots. Additionally, you can set different color and line styles to
make the levels easier to visualize.

Reviews 1
denief23
14
denief23 2023.03.16 02:51 
 

Its usefull. Thank you very much...

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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denief23
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denief23 2023.03.16 02:51 
 

Its usefull. Thank you very much...

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