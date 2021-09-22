Intervals MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.
Trading large volumes requires us to look at multiple instruments/charts to
find new opportunities, this indicator will help you by plotting specific
levels by the multiple of a number or its suffix and update them automatically
as the price changes, a task that would otherwise be tedious.
For example, on GBPUSD, you could have 4 instances of the indicator on the
chart to plot:
- Each 0.01 intervals with line length of 100 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0075 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0050 intervals with line length of 50 bars.
- Each price ending in 0.0025 intervals with line length of 25 bars.
This way it would look similar to a ruler, you can see this very example on
the screenshots. Additionally, you can set different color and line styles to
make the levels easier to visualize.
Its usefull. Thank you very much...