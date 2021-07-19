Countdown Clock
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 3 January 2022
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.
This indicator draws a compact countdown clock of the time remaning for the
candle to close and:
- It can be positioned on any corner of the chart;
- Multiple timeframes;
- You can add it to an indicator window by dragging it from the MT5
navigator.
- Different color when the candle has 10 seconds left to close.
- Customizable colors for better integration with the chart.
Bro i don't even know why MT5 doesn't have this natively.