Countdown Clock

Percentage Levels Alexandre Borela 5 (8) Indicators

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to defend their position at specific percentage levels. These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position. An example of a common used percentages are 0.25% and 0.50% on EURUSD for the week, you can see this example on the screenshots. With this indicator you will be abl