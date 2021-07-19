Countdown Clock

4.89

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

This indicator draws a compact countdown clock of the time remaning for the
candle to close and:

  • It can be positioned on any corner of the chart;
  • Multiple timeframes;
  • You can add it to an indicator window by dragging it from the MT5
    navigator.
  • Different color when the candle has 10 seconds left to close.
  • Customizable colors for better integration with the chart.
Reviews 38
Ei8
59
Ei8 2026.05.01 06:27 
 

Bro i don't even know why MT5 doesn't have this natively.

12013911
65
12013911 2026.04.16 06:38 
 

its what is lacking on the mt5 pc platform

Nivin Swing Trader
184
Nivin Swing Trader 2026.04.13 07:31 
 

the simple and best candle count down timer i have ever tried

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Filter:
Ei8
59
Ei8 2026.05.01 06:27 
 

Bro i don't even know why MT5 doesn't have this natively.

12013911
65
12013911 2026.04.16 06:38 
 

its what is lacking on the mt5 pc platform

Nivin Swing Trader
184
Nivin Swing Trader 2026.04.13 07:31 
 

the simple and best candle count down timer i have ever tried

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2026.03.29 14:19 
 

funktioniert gut

eduardo.s.parreiras
34
eduardo.s.parreiras 2026.03.28 20:44 
 

Excellent.

JacobTorsen
29
JacobTorsen 2026.02.11 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre B.
18
Pierre B. 2026.01.22 16:44 
 

Merci, très bon utilitaire et surtout configurable.

timmytrade
181
timmytrade 2025.12.23 06:26 
 

Best one I've seen on market!

Benjamin Afedzie
4108
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:42 
 

best so far

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Milton Correa
22
Milton Correa 2025.06.04 18:22 
 

O melhor Timer de todos que testei. Muito Bom!!!

Sa Ro
28
Sa Ro 2025.04.11 08:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ботиржон Хамроев
60
Ботиржон Хамроев 2025.03.04 06:24 
 

Good tool!

fer61
24
fer61 2025.02.27 20:13 
 

El contador se mueve solamente cuando hay movimiento de pips. Si no hay movimiento el reloj se congela

M Dz
49
M Dz 2024.08.27 15:26 
 

perfect!

KamonChanachai
92
KamonChanachai 2024.07.23 16:09 
 

good tool at all!

Seth Tetteh
2745
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:14 
 

good

windy99
99
windy99 2024.02.15 02:32 
 

GREAT

LloydEB500M
14
LloydEB500M 2023.12.22 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

catalin.costas
17
catalin.costas 2023.11.06 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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