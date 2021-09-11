Full VWAP MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.71
- Updated: 24 January 2022
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Volume-weighted average price is the ratio of the value traded to total volume
traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at
which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is often used as a
trading benchmark by investors who aim to be as passive as possible in their
execution.
With this indicator you will be able to draw the VWAP for the:
- Current Day.
- Current Week.
- Current Month.
- Current Quarter.
- Current Year.
Or:
- Previous Day.
- Previous Week.
- Previous Month.
- Previous Quarter.
- Previous Year.
very useful indicator, thanks to developer!