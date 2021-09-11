Full VWAP MT4

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Volume-weighted average price is the ratio of the value traded to total volume

traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at

which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is often used as a

trading benchmark by investors who aim to be as passive as possible in their

execution.

With this indicator you will be able to draw the VWAP for the:

Current Day.

Current Week.

Current Month.

Current Quarter.

Current Year.

Or: