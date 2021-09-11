Full VWAP MT4

4.78

If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.

Volume-weighted average price is the ratio of the value traded to total volume
traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at
which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is often used as a
trading benchmark by investors who aim to be as passive as possible in their
execution.

With this indicator you will be able to draw the VWAP for the:

  • Current Day.
  • Current Week.
  • Current Month.
  • Current Quarter.
  • Current Year.

Or:

  • Previous Day.
  • Previous Week.
  • Previous Month.
  • Previous Quarter.
  • Previous Year.
Reviews 70
mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2026.08.02 13:06 
 

very useful indicator, thanks to developer!

BobDarsh Shekaran
85
BobDarsh Shekaran 2026.03.04 13:27 
 

Awsome!

84552215
149
84552215 2025.09.15 00:18 
 

A good indicator gives a good percentage of successful entries!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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If you like this project, leave a 5 star review.                                                  As institutionals trade large volumes, it is not uncommon for them to try to defend their position at specific percentage levels. These levels will serve as a natural support and resistance which you can use either to enter a trade or be aware of possible dangers against your position. This oscillator will show you the percentage variation for the: Day. Week. Month. Quarter. Year. In a subwindow wh
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mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2026.08.02 13:06 
 

very useful indicator, thanks to developer!

BobDarsh Shekaran
85
BobDarsh Shekaran 2026.03.04 13:27 
 

Awsome!

mqlvladimir
16
mqlvladimir 2026.02.16 03:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kimo161
33
kimo161 2026.01.24 12:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Patso
126
Patso 2025.11.22 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

84552215
149
84552215 2025.09.15 00:18 
 

A good indicator gives a good percentage of successful entries!

vida1964
44
vida1964 2025.08.09 14:36 
 

Um dos melhores indicadores do mercado, simples, eficaz e objetivo. Se souber usar sempre vai se dar bem e além de tudo gratis.

EZFYP
50
EZFYP 2025.05.20 21:18 
 

Very useful and good reliable indicator. Use it among Smart Money Concepts indicator and you are good to go to make smart decisions/trades

Ingwer
126
Ingwer 2025.05.14 16:22 
 

Thanks for sharing this

silvialo5
144
silvialo5 2025.04.21 16:56 
 

good indicator

RichardPG
14
RichardPG 2025.04.07 18:29 
 

buen indicador

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2025.03.01 20:05 
 

Muy bueno Gracias

Leboue
64
Leboue 2025.02.02 11:10 
 

ein guter Indikator

5073095
102
5073095 2024.11.11 10:02 
 

veramente bello grazie mille

[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

danmar
2479
danmar 2024.10.10 09:48 
 

HI Alexandre very nice/accurate indicator , thank you for this

budgie74
23
budgie74 2024.10.03 11:01 
 

Nice indicator, does what it says

Sunday Olaode
69
Sunday Olaode 2024.09.18 16:14 
 

Impressive, this tool does what it is supposed to do as described in the overview, and it is free. Many thanks.

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