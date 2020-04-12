Three Moving Averages Message

Back and Forth is a SWING –based trading advisor. Trades on a single order. There is an INVISIBLE StopLoss and TakeProfit . When the profit set in the settings is reached, the order is closed and starts over from the initial order. If the order closed in a plus, but did not reach the BALANCE ( Balances + PROFIT ), then the next order is reduced by ( IF THE PROFIT IS, THEN REDUCE ) - in the settings, until it comes out of the drawdown into profit! If the price goes against the trend, then a Stop