Inverted Hammer mp
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects bullish Inverted Hammer on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.