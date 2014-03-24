The Level Moving Averages indicator (see the description and video) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks the Moving Average level on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibility of monitoring the interaction between the price and the MA of a higher time frame on a lower one (e.g., the MA level with any period on MN will be displayed as a horizontal line up to the M1 chart). Other indicators of this series include Level Moving Averages Message (with notification) and Level S Moving Averages (multiple levels).