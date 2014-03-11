Symbol Profit

This is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is small, nice and compactly sized for a chart window, while conveniently displaying all the necessary information: open position volumes and total profit on them. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a positive position is displayed in green and a negative one is shown in red. Happy Trading.


Indicator Parameters

  • Symbol - name of the current symbol in the window: Show – display, Hide – do not display;
  • Profit – profit of the current instrument: Total - total profit (with commissions and swaps, etc.), Free - net profit (without commissions and swaps, etc.)
  • Corner – display corner in the chart window;
  • Text Size – font size;
  • Front Size - font;
  • Distance X – distance along the horizontal axis;
  • Distance Y - distance along the vertical axis;
  • Proflt Color – color of a profitable position;
  • Null Color - color of a zero position;
  • Loss Color - color of a losing position.
