Display Stochastic System
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Moshnin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The Display Stochastic System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform (see description (in Russian)) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying Stochastic indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a buy signal is green and a sell signal is red. The overbought market is dark red (prepare to sell -> wait for the red color). The oversold market is dark green (prepare to buy -> wait for the green color). It should best be used together with the Display ADX System indicator because when the ADX is trending, it is recommended to ignore Stochastic signals.
