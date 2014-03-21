Display ADX System
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Moshnin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Display ADX System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform (see description (in Russian)) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying ADX indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, colors of time frame names are as follows: no trend - white, bullish trend - green, bearish trend - red. If the ADX is rising on the last three bars in the flat zone: uptrend - dark green, downtrend - dark red. It should best be used together with the Display Stochastic System indicator because when the ADX is not trending, it is recommended to use the Stochastic indicator results.
