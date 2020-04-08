Swing or Scalp

  • Coloured price charts, generating black arrows. 
  • User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator. 
  • It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer. 
  • There is an input for Alert on or off. 
  • This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time. 
  • It is best if the user has some experience with money management, utilising trailing stop to protect trades otherwise setting order stop-loss and order take profit based on your experience or preferences. 
  • Finally this tool can be used to filter other signals or alerts being used otherwise. 
  • Do Trade Well.
