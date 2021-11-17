Profit Factor

The Profit Factor indicator calculates one of the three parameters: 1 - market entry level (in the 'Calculate the' parameter - Market Open Trade), 2 - the Stop Loss level (Calculate the - Market Price Loss), 3 - the Take Profit level (Calculate the - Market Price Profit) - with a desired profit/loss ratio (Profit Factor), as well as the lot size (trade volume) according to the value of the risk percentage of available funds specified in the settings (a simpler analog is the Lot Calculation indicator). The indicator provides the built-in system of notifications of reaching Stop Loss (red horizontal line), Take Profit (green horizontal line) and order open price (white horizontal line) levels by the market price.

 

Parameters

  • Language Russian - select the language: Russian/English;
  • Profit Factor - profit/loss ratio according to the strategy (any value... 2/1, 2.5/1, 3/1, etc.);
  • Percent Risk - percentage value of available funds for calculating Lot size;
  • Calculate the - selecting the indicator operation mode, calculation of Position opening level based on Market Price Profit and Market Price Loss, or calculation of the Target profit level based on specified Market Open Trade prices  and Market Price Loss, or calculation of Stop Loss Level  based on specified Market Open Trade  and Market Price Profit.
  • Market Price Profit - Take Profit, market price; if the value is equal to zero, the level is set by dragging the horizontal line of Level Take Profit in the chart window using a mouse;
  • Market Open Trade - position opening; if the value is equal to zero, the level is set by dragging the horizontal line of Level Open Trade in the chart window using a mouse; 
  • Market Price Loss - Stop Loss, market price; if the value is equal to zero, the level is set by dragging the horizontal line of Level Stop Loss in the chart window using a mouse;
  • Add Stop Loss (pips) - value in pips added to the Stop Loss price, taken into account if Market Price Loss is not equal to zero.
  • ASK Line - add/delete the ASK line.


Application

First, define your targets, for example Take Profit and Stop Loss, and enter this data to Market Price Profit and Market Price Loss indicator fields. Stop Loss can be set with a small AddStopLoss (pips) allowance. With the following tick, the indicator draws the ASK lines and the horizontal level of position opening in the form of Profit/Loss ratio, as well as calculates the trade volume (if the Margin is insufficient, calculation for the minimum lot is performed) and possible profit and loss in the deposit currency.

Calculated Level Open Trade level (white) is a position opening level (or Stop/Limit setting level), below which the estimated trade volume is displayed. If Market Price Profit and Market Price Loss are left blank , the indicator will calculate the value between the horizontal lines that are dragged in the chart window using a mouse.  

Calculation data are displayed in the upper left corner of the main window. Note that the indicator takes into account spread of the selected symbol, Stop Loss and Take Profit for sell positions are set at the indicator's ASK line Line ASK SL and Line ASK TP.

If you do not have enough experience, you may use technical analysis provided by Trading Central (the indicator has been developed for Trading Central forecasts) – the leader of the global analytics.

  • Stop Loss is set after the blue forecast line or after the nearest opposite level with a small (Add Stop Loss (pips) allowance at the indicator's Line ASK SL for a sell position and Level Stop Loss for a buy position;
  • Take Profit is set to the indicator's Line ASK TP for sell and Level Take Profit for buy.
  • In this case, a pending order with a calculation Lot is placed to the line of Level Open Trade.

Open three positions at different symbols by pending orders using Profit/Loss ratio equal to 1/3. Follow the forecast updated once per two hours. The math is simple: if you use the maximum risk of 2% of the deposit, increase your deposit by 18% when three profits are reached. If all three positions reach losses (very rare occasion), decrease your deposit by 6%. If two positions are profitable, while one is loss-making: 6%+6%-2%=10% of profit. One profitable and two loss-making ones: +6%-2%-2%=+2%. And so on.

Delete unused orders if the price has reached Profit level or the symbol forecast has changed. When the price reaches Level Open Trade level, you can open an order at the market price. That can be tracked via a mobile phone by enabling Message notification function. Send me a private message if you are interested in Trading Central company forecasts. My contacts can be found in the profile.

Good luck in trading!

Recommended products
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
AQ XFifteen Pro
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
Indicators
Χ15 indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool that allows you to  BUILD & BACKTEST ON REAL TIME  your own strategies quickly, easily and efficiently. It contains  15 of the most popular technical analysis indicators  that you can use, each one in a different way. Choose the indicators that you want to use, select how you will use them and you will see on the chart BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows implementing your strategy. Choose Take Profit and Stop Loss and you will see the results of your strategy w
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Market Dynamics
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Market Dynamics is for trend scalping.  The blue is buy and red is sell.  The lines are areas of price consolidation and regular bar candles are non decided. The price will consolidate between the support and resistance lines and then there is an breakout  of price action out of the areas. Pic areas to scalp above or below and follow the main trends or day trade for scalps. How to: Blue is up Red is down Regular bar candles is undecided market Trade with major trends and breakouts of s/r levels
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicators
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Volume Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
Volumes are one of the most important factors of trading, as it is the high volumes that move the market in either direction. But there are very few standard indicators for volumes in MetaTrader 4. The Volume Candles analyses the volumes of the trades and displays candles depending on these volumes. The candle appears once the required number of volumes has passed during trading (the VolumeCandle parameter). If the candles close frequently and are thin, then the volumes on the market are current
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
Volume Impuls VSA
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The Volume Impuls VSA indicator paints a histogram of volumes tading into account the bar direction and comparing it with the volume of previous bars. The volume of the rising and falling trend are painted respectively in blue and in red. If the current volume exceeds the volumes of the opposite direction, an impulse is formed. Accordingly, the impulse of the upward and downward trends are painted in blue and orange. Also the indicator displays three levels, based on which you can easily compare
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Intraday Volume Profile Forex MT4
Farkhat Guzairov
Indicators
Intraday Volume Profile Forex MT4   Intraday Volume Profile  - This is a visualization tool for understanding the high activity zone and low activity zone, as part of the  D1  senior timeframe. The volume profile provides an excellent visual image of supply / demand at each price for the selected timeframe. Introducing  POC  - Point of Control, which indicates the price at which the maximum volume was sold, as well as Value Area - the area where 68% of the instrument's assets are traded. POC  -
Time and Price Line
Kang Yi Da Tian
Indicators
Displays the local time with the time difference you set. (It does not correspond to the time difference in 30-minute increments.) It also displays a price line with a good price, such as 100.000 .100 or .200. The standard gridlines are displayed with the time and price by MT4, but they are very confusing as they become the broker's time and are displayed at the halfway point along with the price. It hides them and displays gridlines at user-defined time differences and prices in easy-to-unders
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
AQ XFifteen
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (7)
Indicators
Χ15 indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool that allows you to BUILD & BACKTEST ON REAL TIME your own strategies quickly, easily and efficiently. It contains 15 of the most popular technical analysis indicators that you can use, each one in a different way. Choose the indicators that you want to use, select how you will use them and you will see on the chart BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows implementing your strategy. Choose Take Profit and Stop Loss and you will see the results of your strategy with
FREE
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   Donchian Time Sync Analyzer   brings powerful   multi-timeframe   dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor   trend strength   and potential   reversal signals   across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating   clear visual signals   that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated an
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Extremes Day
Aleksey Maltsev
Indicators
v. 1.0 This indicator can show with maximum accuracy up to 1 bar the presence of a Maximum/minimum on the chart, regardless of the timeframe. It has a flexible configuration. You can use either one value on all TF, or you can use your own value on each TF individually. This indicator is already being improved and those who purchase it receive all updates for free. Next, it is planned to display an indication of the strength of the pivot point at each extremum (in % or in color drawing). It wi
SQ Swing Fibo Marker
Bartlomiej Gorski
5 (1)
Indicators
Swing Fibo Marker is adaptive advanced indicator that automatically detects price swings. After swing detection, it draws five profit targets, entry level and stop loss level. Levels are calculated base on price swing size, according to Fibonacci levels specified as entry points. When price touch the level indicator create alerts. List of supported alert types: Popup alerts Email alerts Push notification On screen output Suggested timeframe to trade: H1 or higher. The higher timeframe is used to
RiveR Scope Lite
Ruslan Losin
Indicators
RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
Order Book
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Added profile support and resistance. See accumulated clusters from the volume profile. Small time frames are better to see clear clusters, the larger time frames and candles more is needed so the clusters will blend together but the accumulated panel is there to show the totals. The "Order Book " indicator displays a histogram on the price chart representing the bid and ask volume clusters.  The indicator analyzes the historical price data and calculates the bid and ask volume clusters for each
Forecast Pro
PAOLO BONFANTI
Indicators
Questo tipo di indicatore fa previsioni leggendo il volume delle candele. Il valore ATR, compreso nell'indicatore FORECAST PRO,è confrontato con i livelli di supporto e resistenza con le medie dei prezzi di apertura e chiusura delle candele. Creando così segnali di ingresso sul mercato tramite frecce colorate. Le frecce saranno confermate una volta che si è verificato il breakout.
Likdon
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Likdon Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator tracks long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With its help, you can try to predict future price values, but its main purpose is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise around the average price. It implements a technical analysis method based on the assu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
MACD Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Message is an analogue of the MACD Alert for the MetaTrader 4 terminal with more advanced functionality: Parameters 'Averaging Method' and 'Price Type' ( MA method and Apply to ) are displayed in the settings window. It gives an advantage of monitoring convergence/divergence of all types of Moving Average (Simple Averaging, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted) and by any price (Closing Price, Opening Price, the Maximum Price for the Period, the Minimum Price for the Period, Median Pri
Symbol Profit
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
This is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is small, nice and compactly sized for a chart window, while conveniently displaying all the necessary information: open position volumes and total profit on them. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a positive position is displayed in green and a negative one is shown in red. Happy Trading. Indicator Parameters Symbol - name of the current symbol in the window: Show – display, Hide – do not display; Profit
Stochastic Oscillator Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Unlike the standard indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Message ( please see the description and video ) features an alert system that informs you of changes in the market situation using twenty signals: the Main line and Signal line cross in the area above/below the levels of extremum (below 20%; above 80%); the Main line and Signal line cross within the range of 20% to 80%; the Main line crosses the levels of extremum; the Main line crosses the 50-level; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
MACD Color
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Color ( please see the description and video ) is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform that is similar to MACD Message . Unlike the standard indicator, it changes the bar edge color when there is a change in the market situation - a change in the trend strength or a change in the inclination of the main EMA which represents the zero level - it changes the color of the zero level (this parameter can be disabled in the settings). Take a look at how the indicator can be used in a
Four Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Four Moving Averages indicator ( please see the description and video ), a version of Four Moving Averages Message , concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. Take a loo
Four Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Four Moving Averages Message indicator ( please see the description and video ), a version of Four Moving Averages , concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. The built-
Display Stochastic System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display Stochastic System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying Stochastic indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, a buy signal is green and a sell signal is red. The overbought market is dark red (prepare to sell -> wait for the red color). The
Display ADX System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display ADX System indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform ( see description (in Russian) ) is compactly sized for a chart window, while displaying ADX indicator results for all time frames in a single window. Parameters for each time frame are set separately. Font size, corner and color can be set according to your preferences. By default, colors of time frame names are as follows: no trend - white, bullish trend - green, bearish trend - red. If the ADX is rising on the last three b
Level Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level Moving Averages indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks the Moving Average level on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibility of monitoring the interaction between the price and the MA of a higher time frame on a lower one (e.g., the MA l
Level S Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level S Moving Averages indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks multiple levels (such as close, highs and lows of any bar on the time frames from M1 to D1, W1, MN - strong levels) of the Moving Average on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibili
Level Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Level Moving Averages Message indicator ( see the description and video ) does not draw the Moving Average line in the chart window but marks the Moving Average level on all time frames in accordance with the specified parameters. The level move frequency corresponds to the TimeFrame parameter value specified. The advantage of this indicator lies in the fact that it offers the possibility of monitoring the interaction between the price and the MA of a higher time frame on a lower one (e.g.,
Lot Calculation
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Lot size calculator ( see the description ) calculates the lot size based on percent of free margin, as well as profit, loss and P/L ratio for a planned position by moving horizontal levels in the chart window. More advanced analog of Lot Calculation is Profit Factor indicator.
Display Trend Moving Averages System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Display Trend Moving Averages System indicator ( see its description ) shows information about direction of trends H1, H4, D1, W1, MN on all timeframes in one window, so that you can track changes in the average price before the oldest bar closes. A trend unit is a Moving Average with period "1" of the close of the oldest bar (H1, H4, D1,  W1, MN). The indicator recalculates values of older bars for internal bars and draws a trend slope in the chart window as colored names of time intervals:
ADX Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Отличается от стандартного индикатора дополнительным набором настроек и встроенной системой оповещений. Индикатор может подавать сигналы в виде алерта ( Alert ), комментария в левый верхний угол главного окна графика ( Comment ), уведомления на мобильную версию терминала ( Mobile МТ4 ), электронный почтовый ящик ( Gmail ).  Параметры индикатора Period — период расчета индикатора; Method — выбор метода усреднения: простой, экспоненциальный, сглаженный, линейно-взвешенный; Apply to — выбор использ
Two Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Two Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays two Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines that represent a short-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also suitable for trading in your mobile t
Three Moving Average
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Three Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays three Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue lines - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also
Two Moving Average Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The alerting system for the MetaTrader 4 platform 'Two Moving Average Message' consists of two moving average lines with individual parameters. The indicator can generate alerts ( AlertMessage )б display a comment in the upper left corner of the main chart window ( CommentMessage ), send notifications to the mobile terminal version ( MobileMessage ), send emails ( GmailMessage ) and play two different sounds at the intersection of lines upwards or downwards. Parameters Language – choose language
Three Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Three Moving Averages Message is a notification system for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It consists of three moving averages which have their own adjustable parameters. Slow and Long lines determine long-term trend, while Fast and Slow lines - short-term. If the lines Fast and Slow are crossed during a trend, the indicator displays a recommendation for buying (selling). If the lines Slow and Long are crossed, the indicator notifies of the start of a up/down trend. Concerning other types of crossin
MACD Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Converter is an analogue of the MACD Message with more advanced functionality: It has two signal lines: Signal Line 1 and Line 2, bar outlines are colored according to Line 1, it also triggers the trend notifications. MACD Converter converts the parameters of Fast MA, Slow MA and Signal Line 1 and Line 2 lines from the interval specified in the settings (Convert Time Frame) to smaller timeframes. This allows receiving a signal for making a decision within the specified (Convert Time Frame)
LTT Range System
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Индикатор Форекс LTT Range System показывает на графике средние диапазоны движения рыночной цены за периоды M 15, H 1, H 4, D 1, W 1, MN 1.  Верхняя и нижняя границы диапазонов рассчитываются от цены открытия бара. Пивот – середина между ценой открытия бара и границей диапазона: если рыночная цена находится выше цены открытия бара – метка пивота располагается между ценой открытия бара и верхней меткой диапазона, если рыночная цена находится ниже цены открытия бара – метка пивота располагается ме
Parabolic Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Parabolic Converter is and analogue of the Parabolic indicator for МТ4 which can automatically recalculate parameters of Time Frame specified in settings for lower time periods. It has a Notification System which triggers when the price movement direction is changed. For example: if we set Time Frame 1 Hour to H1 and M30, M15, M5 and M1 contained therein, we can see the indicator's readings corresponding to H1 (fig.). At that, if we add one more Parabolic on the same chart (of several charts) wi
RSI Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
Relative Strength Index with advanced functionality recalculates (converts) the averaging period in accordance with the value of parameter Time Frame for lower chart time intervals (Multi-TimeFrame (MTF)). Unlike the standard indicator, RSI converter includes an alert system that notifies about changes in market situation, it consists of the following signals: Main line crosses levels of extreme zones (30%, 70%) and the level of 50%; The main line crosses one or two trendlines in the indicator w
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
MACD TrendMA
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACD TrendMA indicator is a trading system developed on the basis of the MACD indicator popular among many traders, and which is based on measuring the inclination (trend) angle of the moving averages, while measuring the ratio (convergence/divergence) between them. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors and color of the MACD TrendMA histogram according to the trend, which can be customized in the properties window of the indicator - in case the inclinatio
MACD Temp
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD Temp is a system of two oscillators, which allows to track the price changes of the Fast and Slow periods in case of their convergence/divergence. The bar border is colored in accordance with the MACD trend, while the color of the histogram changes when the values of the Momentum indicators cross the level of 100, for respective periods: Fast Moving Average (Fast Momentum), Slow Moving Average (Slow Momentum), selectively or for both values (the mode is to be chosen in the indicator propert
MACD CloseBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACD CloseBars indicator is a trading system based on the MACD indicator popular among many traders, which is built on the principle of bars closing above the moving averages selected in the indicator settings. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors according to the trend: in case the bars in the main window of the chart are closed above/below the Fast Moving Average, Slow Moving Average individually or both together. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Aver
MACD ColorBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD ColorBars paints bar frames according to a trend, as well as changes the histogram color when MACD bars are rising or falling (if Color Bars is enabled in the inputs window). The growth of bars indicates a divergence between the fast and slow moving averages, while the decrease indicates their convergence. Parameters Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average; Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average; MA method - moving average smoothing method (simple, exponent
MACD Volume
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACDVolume indicator is a trading system based on the increase in tick volumes in bars, which match the trend. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average; Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average; MA method - averaging method of the moving averages (simple averaging, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted); Apply to - applied price of the moving averages (Close, Open, High for the period, Low for the period, Median, Typical and Linear-Weig
MACD BBands
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
MACD BBands is a trading system based on MACD and Bollinger Bands placed in a single window. The indicator shows moving average slope angle (trend) change, compares their ratio (convergence/divergence) and allows sorting out signals using Bollinger Bands. The indicators are calibrated in such a way that the middle Bollinger Bands line is the zero level of the MACD indicator. Parameters Period - Bollinger Bands period; Deviations - number of standard deviations; Shift - shift relative to price;
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review