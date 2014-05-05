Display Trend Moving Averages System
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Moshnin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Display Trend Moving Averages System indicator (see its description) shows information about direction of trends H1, H4, D1, W1, MN on all timeframes in one window, so that you can track changes in the average price before the oldest bar closes. A trend unit is a Moving Average with period "1" of the close of the oldest bar (H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). The indicator recalculates values of older bars for internal bars and draws a trend slope in the chart window as colored names of time intervals: green - rising, red - falling. Font size, slope angle and color are customizable. For example, the attached screenshots feature a colored area of a H1 bar and average price changes (the Moving Average) on internal timeframes within H1. Please note that the indicator does not draw moving averages.
Wish you successful trading!
