Display Trend Moving Averages System

CCI Exit Hoang Ngoc Thach 5 (1) Indicators

This is a great indicator to find an exit point. We never know when the market is going to change its trend. Many indicators give you a good entry point, but not good to use opposite signal as an exit point, because the signal always comes too late. This indicator will protect your profit as soon as possible when a signal to exit is found! Don't use this signal to enter, it may not be good for making an entry. The signal doesn't repaint, wait until a bar closes to make sure it is confirmed. Indi