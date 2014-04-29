Three Moving Average
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Moshnin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The Three Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays three Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue lines - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also suitable for trading in your mobile terminal.
Wish you successful trading!
