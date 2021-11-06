Market Swing Index MSI

Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement.

This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this style of trading and how it performs in the actual market. You are not late this is your time to try a change. You can use this tool to ride the trend from the top to the bottom or from the Bottom to the top! Are you really serious about growing your balance? then try this tool and see how big your account can increase. It requires passion, knowledge of the tool, trust, risk takers and business minded investors. 

General information:The Market Swing index indicator is designed to help you determine the direction of the trend and the key reversal and price retracement levels (as a Fibonacci retracement tool is used) . It can be used when someone wants to have a clear picture of where and when the price will reverse. You may wait for the price to reach those key levels indicated by this tool and then look for the entry opportunities to enter a trade. I have another tool on the market and it is called  "Market Swing Scanner Board" which scans all pairs and timeframes based on the  Market Swing index indicator strategy to help you have a quick signal checkup. These two indicators works together to scan the market for best opportunities.

This Market Swing index indicator tool will also provide signals for buy and sell or bearish and bullish trend. This tool is created to be used by all kind of traders and all markets (except some few crazy crypto instrunments).

The indicator doesn't repaint except the swing high and swing low circles which don't affect the main trading philosophy employed in this indicator. Those swing high and swing low circles with stars are there for the purpose of helping you to visualize the supply and demand levels.

 

HOW IT WORKS.

The indicator works on all time-frames with few considerations.

Check the screenshots section for the descriptions on how this indicator works and how you can use it to trade successfully. Read the details and learn the associated chart images careful to get the full information and knowledge about trading with this tool.

Last Words

Disclaimer: there is no guaranteed accurate signals from using this tool. Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final for making financial decisions. You are responsible for every action you take. 


Thank you for considering my product.



  

Reviews
Adanchede Romarick YAVOHEDJI
671
Adanchede Romarick YAVOHEDJI 2022.12.03 12:35 
 

I had used several other paid indicators from MT4. But frankly, I think the Market Swing Index is the best indicator of all. The combined analysis of the purple bands (H4) and orange bands (M5 and M15) allows me personally to seize the best opportunities for the intraday. I strongly recommend it to you.

Adanchede Romarick YAVOHEDJI
671
Adanchede Romarick YAVOHEDJI 2022.12.03 12:35 
 

I had used several other paid indicators from MT4. But frankly, I think the Market Swing Index is the best indicator of all. The combined analysis of the purple bands (H4) and orange bands (M5 and M15) allows me personally to seize the best opportunities for the intraday. I strongly recommend it to you.

Elias Mtwenge
3901
Reply from developer Elias Mtwenge 2022.12.03 13:14
Thank you for a professional feedback Adanchede. I have worked with many customers and traders and you are among the best customers I have served. I wish you a successful trading business.
