Personal Assistant Tool MT5

If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread.

If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk.

If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use.

This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting your profit/loss. with Personal Assistant Tool Placing orders is very precise and professional like.

You Can Use Demo Version From Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30541

You Can Use Mt4 Version From Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14017


Followings are main features

Order Panel

This panel is used to calculate the required lot that meets your accepted stop loss risk. You will be able to choose a specified risk percentage of balance or equity that you accept to lose at that stop loss point the tool will auto-calculate required lot.

Then, with just a click the order will be sent immediately.

Below are parameter settings:

  • Risk: this percentage can be chosen based on balance or equity, showing the sums of money being risked.
  • SL & TP: manifests pips and funds that will be either gained or lost.
  • Ratio: calculate the percentage of profit to loss, different percentages can be chosen: double, triple….
  • Max Lot: shows maximum lot based on risk percentage.
  • Market Order: if ON the order is market, otherwise it’s stop order or limit order.
  • Order Dragging feature: horizontal lines will be viewed on chart representing levels, these lines can be selected and dragged to adjust order EP/SL/TP, the order type will be auto selected.
  • Open At Time Button: with this Button you will be able to place an order at specific time, if you enable Market Order mode, the order will be Market order, otherwise its will be Pending Order, choose lot size, SL, TP, press open at time button and choose the time then click put line Button the ea will place a line at the time you choose.

All these options can be modified according to need.

Options Panel

  • Trade Options: this section has many future Partial Close, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Missing Stop, Close all Order at specific time and an options to change orders Line style, color and width.
  • Indicators: in this section you will be able to use pivot, Fibonacci,trendlines, shows daily open line and show grid on the chart.
  • News: this section shows the economic calendar you can choose the impact, pairs, and alert before news send notifications to mobile and email.
  • Account statement: This section helps overviewing your account statistic in the current time, which includes Buy orders, Sell orders, Winning orders, Losing orders, Total percentages losing, winning orders.

Shortcuts

  • D button: shows daily open line.
  • V button: shows Fibonacci pivot levels.
  • P button: shows pivot levels.
  • F button: shows Fibonacci levels based on the bar in screen.
  • T button: shows trend line based on the bar in screen.
  • O button: shows options panel.
  • A, Q buttons: to draw support and resistance with two different style just move your mouse pointer and click these buttons and you got it.
  • B, S buttons: placing buy or sell order.

Note: You must add http://www.forexfactory.com URL to Options -> Expert Advisors -> 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL' in order to let EA load news data from the source.

Feel free to give your opinion about the tool.... and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Recommended products
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Prop Guard Pro Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for MT5
A Muhibbuddin Firdaus
Utilities
ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 The Ultimate Daily Loss Breaker for Smart Traders & Prop Firm Hunters Have you ever blown a Prop Firm account just because of "one bad day"? Or has emotional revenge trading destroyed weeks of hard-earned profits in a matter of hours? Put an end to account destruction right now. ZF Equity Protector Premium v2.0 is an advanced automated safety system (EA) specifically engineered to be your capital's ultimate line of defense. This EA acts as a cold, calculated circ
Delta Msnr Flex
Dely Ange Alex Dely
Indicators
DELTA MSNR FLEX Intelligent MSNR Structure Analysis & Key Level Detection — MetaTrader 5 DELTA MSNR FLEX is a professional indicator designed to analyze price structure and identify important MSNR levels directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Its objective is simple: transform significant market reactions into clearly identifiable levels, helping traders improve their market analysis and decision-making process. AUTOMATIC & MANUAL DETECTION DELTA MSNR FLEX provides a flexible approach to market
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
DCA Buddy
Karim Abdelwahab
Utilities
DCA Buddy: Advanced Price Visualiser Take control of your multi-position trading with DCA Buddy , an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clear and accurate visualisation of the average break-even price for all your open trades on the current chart symbol. This powerful tool goes beyond simple averages, correctly handling both one-sided and complex hedged scenarios, and features a sophisticated alert system to notify you precisely when your net position achieves its goals. Core Fun
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5
Tuan Phuong Ha
Utilities
CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5 is a multi-symbol CRT scanning and chart-visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It detects active CRT-style setups, draws CRTH/CRTL zones, supports OTE entry Fibonacci and custom target Fibonacci layers, and provides optional context filters such as pivot BOS, PDH/PDL, weekly high/low, Asian sweep, killzone timing, HTF bias, displacement and FVG confirmation. This product is a chart utility and scanner. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically. Full Product
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
Utilities
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Indicators
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Utilities
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
FXSN EasyAlert
Davindra Adrian Pyankaroo
Utilities
An Essential Tool for the Professional Trader Problem:  As a professional trader, you have worked out entry points across several charts and now your anticipating price action. At this stage, you are having to constantly check your mobile phone or PC across several charts hoping for those prices to be achieved Solution:  Enter all the prices for all charts into a single display and get instant notifications to your mobile phone or PC. Save yourself time and frustration Note:  This product wil
FREE
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Libraries
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Vortex M1 Superior Analysis
Ahmad Ferdiansah
Utilities
VORTEX — Advanced Market Intelligence Engine VORTEX is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility markets such as XAU/USD (Gold) and BTC/USD (Bitcoin). Rather than relying on simple indicators, VORTEX combines multiple layers of market analysis to identify high-probability trading conditions. Its decision engine is built around four core pillars: Pressure — measures the strength of buyers versus sellers. Momentum — evaluates whether market movement is strengthening or w
SolarTrade Suite Theia Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Indicators
Trainable artificial intelligence and neural networks. SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator - Theia Market Indicator! This is an indicator that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. SolarTrade Suite - Theia Market Indicator predicts the price of a financial instrument several values ahead and displays its readings as a comment in the terminal window. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite ser
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicators
MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to display o
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Trend Detection Indicator
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas. STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure. STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Experts
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Pattern Scanner
Joshua Akinetos Malik
Utilities
SI Pattern Scanner Multi-symbol candlestick pattern scanner with AI-powered signal strength scoring. Stop checking charts one by one. The SI Pattern Scanner runs on a single chart and automatically scans every symbol in your Market Watch, detecting 21 professional candlestick patterns across your chosen timeframe. Results are displayed in a clean live dashboard, sorted by signal strength so the best opportunities always appear at the top. How It Works The scanner runs on a configurable timer, pu
Mt5TradeCopier
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Utilities
Forex Trade copier MT5.  It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account,  MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too. It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,  MT5 or to multiple accounts  MT5 to multiple accounts  Features of Trade Copi
OtayQuantumAllAssetPro
Ezzeddine Otay
Experts
OtayQuantumAllAssetPro - GRATIS PER 24 ore     + Supporto EA professionale per M15 (Oro, Argento, WTI, Crypto, Forex) Fibonacci automatico Multi-timeframe trend analysis Gestione risk completa Trailing e breakeven inclusi OFFERTA LIMITATA: 24 ore GRATIS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO - SOLO 5 POSTI RIMASTI A QUESTO PREZZO! OTAY Quantum All Asset Pro v5.6 PRIMI 5 ACQUIRENTI: $999 PREZZO NORMAL
Buyers of this product also purchase
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Utilities
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Utilities
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (de
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
More from author
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Signal Lot Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
Binary Trade Panel
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
News Panel MT4
Omar Alkassar
1 (1)
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that th
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
OneClick Analysis MT5
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allow
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Signal Lot Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
Trade Copier Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
News Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that t
Binary Trade Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
Filter:
[Deleted] 2019.01.14 19:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review