PipsFactoryInd

Description:

This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1:

  1. PipsFactoryDaily Click Here
  2. PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here
  3. PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here

If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper.

This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines.


Features:

  1. You will know what exactly price you should enter the market.
  2. You will know when to be out of market.
  3. You will know what you should do in market:
    • Buy
    • Sell
    • Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit
    • Support
    • Resistance
    • Risk to buy
    • Risk to sell


Indicator parameters:

  • Period - you can choose the period you want (Daily / weekly / Monthly).
  • Text Color - you can change the description lines colors.
  • Notifications - if it false there are no notifications at all, if it true you have to choose how indicator will send notifications to you.
  • Alert - Displays a message in a separate window.
  • Send push message - Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send an email - Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.


Signal Types and Time frames Used:

  1. You can use this indicator on any frame time frames and you have to download the historical data of D1,W1,MN1 timeframes.
  2. For Period Daily the best time frame is H1
  3. For Period Weekly the best time frame is H4
  4. For Period Monthly the best time frame is H4
  5. Enter buy order in case the price is at buy line and there are three levels to take your profit:
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with buy order.
  6. Enter sell order in case price at sell line and there are three levels to take your profit:
    • First level is take profit.
    • Second level is take profit too but it is also Support
    • Third level is take profit too but it is also Support.
    • The fourth line is Risk to enter market with sell order.
  7. Currency: It works on any currency pair.
  8. It is very easy to use.


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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
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FiboRecDemo
Alfred Kamal
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is Demo version of FiboRec and works only on EURUSD This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there are secret lines I used. By using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle
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Advanced Arrow Demo
Alfred Kamal
3 (2)
Indicators
It is a demo version of Advanced Arrow indicator It works only on GBPJPY but the full version works on all currency pairs. Features Simply it gives you entry point ,SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. Indicator parameters Indicator Version : choose V5 or V6. TP 1 Line color : TP1 color. TP 2 Line color : TP2 color. TP 3 Line color : TP3 color. TP 4 Line color : TP4 colo
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PipsFactoryMonthlyDemo
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryMonthly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator ju
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PipsFactoryWeeklyDemo
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Demo version of PipsFactoryWeekly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just
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PipsFactoryDailyDemo
Alfred Kamal
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryDaily This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator
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PipsFactoryInd Demo
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This is a Demo version of PipsFactoryInd it is works only NZD/USD but full version is works on all currency pair. This indicator is a collection of three indicators, it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you shoul
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All inOneDemo
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
Features It is a demo version of All inOne indicator It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs. All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time. Parameters Stochastic: PercentK : Period of the %K line. PercentD : Period of the %
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FiboRec
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
PipsFactoryMonthly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to downloa
PipsFactoryDaily
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator just on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) timeframe
Advanced Arrow
Alfred Kamal
3.9 (39)
Indicators
This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits. There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it. Features Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. user manual for V5 please click
All inOne
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
Features All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time. Parameters Stochastic PercentK : period of the %K line. PercentD : period of the %D line. Slowing : slowing value. RSI RSIP1 : period 1 RSIP2 : period 2 Fast Moving Average MA averaging period: aver
All Pivot Points
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels. Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1. Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders. Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance. But there is more one method to determine Pivot po
FiboLevels
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
Multi Advanced Arrow
Alfred Kamal
5 (2)
Indicators
It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL. Features You will know when exactly you should enter the market. This indicator does not repaint it's signals. Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell). When RBuy appear you
Professional Arrows
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
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