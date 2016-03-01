Draw Agent

Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more.

This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand.

This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart. 

Its helpful tool if you like to to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and It is particularly useful if you are running a live webinar for clients, or distributing screenshots or chart files to people as well.

Draw Agent Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add URL (http://autofxhub.com) MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14964

Main Features: 

  • This free hand drawing tool is designed to make sure that everything you draw will be saved whenever you change the symbol. When you go back to the chart, all the drawings will reappear.
  • You can draw on the chart with either a pen or a brush.
  • You can change color and size, and also you can draw on the background or foreground of the chart.
  • You will be able to delete the last thing you draw, selected object, and/or deleting all of the drawings.
  • This tool is characterized by its simple and easy interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.


General Inputs:

  • Pen Button: This button specifies whether the Draw Agent uses a pen to draw on the chart. A pen is a tool that creates lines or strokes with a solid color and thickness is smaller than the brush.
  • Brush Button: This button specifies whether the Draw Agent uses a brush to draw on the chart.
  • Width: This button sets the width or thickness of the pen or brush used in Draw Agent. 
  • Color: This button sets the color of the pen or brush used in Draw Agent. You can set the color from a color palette.
  • Transparent Background: This button specifies whether the pen or the brush uses a transparent background when drawing. If is set to true, the Draw Agent will allow the underlying chart to show through the drawing strokes, creating a translucent effect. If it's set to false, the drawing tool will create solid drawing that cover the chart.
  • Delete All Button:  This button used to clear all the drawing objects created by Draw Agent from the chart.
  • Play Sound: This input refers to a feature that plays a sound effect every time an action is performed. 
  • Draw Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut assigned to the "Draw" button, which allows you to quickly access the drawing tool and start drawing. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can activate the Draw Agent drawing tool without having to click on the button with your mouse.
  • Delete Selected Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly delete the object that is currently selected on your chart. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can delete the selected object without having to click on the delete button with your mouse. You can select an object or item by double-clicking on it with your mouse, and when you double-click on an object, the program will highlight the selection by displaying a small indicator (See the image Above).
  • Delete Last Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly delete the last object that you drew on your chart. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can delete the last object without having to click on the delete button with your mouse.

Feel free to give your opinion about the tool .... and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags hand draw free hand draw custom charts creative analysis drawing tools GUI Themes Graphic 


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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Signal Lot Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
Binary Trade Panel
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
News Panel MT4
Omar Alkassar
1 (1)
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that th
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
OneClick Analysis MT5
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allow
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Signal Lot Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
Trade Copier Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
News Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that t
Binary Trade Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
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