Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10

Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4

 

This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version

This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.

 

Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened on the current day, generate the MQL4 Experts Orderhis.csv file to record all opening information that needs to be closed after running this EA, close the opened orders that need to pay swap fees, and then read Orderhis after the opening of the next day of the transaction_ Today. csv will cover the positions that were closed the previous day to avoid incurring swap fees.

 

1. Pay attention to market trading hours. Market quotation - corresponding varieties - specifications, check trading time, and adjust EA parameters based on the trading time of the securities firm

2. This EA only closes open orders and does not handle limit and stop orders

Disclaimer:

1. Due to numerous uncontrollable reasons such as traders and the internet, this product does not guarantee the success of every order transaction.

2. The price for placing orders for replenishment is adjusted by the user by setting the price difference parameters for replenishment

Expected savings calculation

 

Based on the swap -9.4 calculation, the total transaction volume reached 1 transaction, and it is expected to save $9.4.  320 hand transactions can recover the cost of purchasing this EA.


Recommended products
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Utilities
MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<0.1. If the single order transaction count is>0.1, please subscribe to a higher version   This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been op
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilities
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Line Trade Manager
Nong Tien Cuong
Utilities
Download the free, full-featured version for demo accounts here Line Trade Manager is an advanced, high-precision visual utility tool designed for manual traders who demand absolute control over their execution and risk management. Instead of dealing with clunky order windows and manual math, this tool lets you manage complex trade logic directly from the chart using clean, interactive visual lines. Built on a true 'Set & Forget' philosophy, it empowers you to pre-plan every scenario—completely
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
Indicators
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
MV Liquidity Sniper High EA
Norma Binti Abdul Razak
Experts
MV Liquidity Sniper High EA If you’re the type who doesn’t like staring at charts all day, this EA is built to help simplify your trading flow with a more structured setup. This EA uses High Line (HA) as Liquidity Level together with momentum detection to automate entries, exits, and recovery flow. Simple concept: Price closes above the HA High Line → BUY Price closes below the HA High Line → SELL The EA continuously follows market direction based on the active High Line level. Entry Logic The
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilities
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
Account X Ray Pro MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Utilities
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
Buyers of this product also purchase
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Utilities
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Utilities
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Utilities
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Utilities
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
Utilities
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
Copiador MT4
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilities
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que únicamente permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace! ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más! Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS: Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta en un broker
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Magic calculation analyzer
Xiao Lin Zhu
Utilities
Magic Point Calculation System Support, resistance, target position... Use scientific calculations to help your trades Find the corresponding and low points Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points Enter the high and low points and calculate Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc. Pre-order and wait for the result Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of ext
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
More from author
Avoid SWAP fees MT4 per orderlots less than 1
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<1. If the single order transaction count is>1, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees. Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened on the current day, generat
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<0.1. If the single order transaction count is>0.1, please subscribe to a higher version   This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been op
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 v1
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of=0.01. If the single order transaction count is=0.01, please subscribe to a higher version   This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review