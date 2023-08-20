Trade Copier Agent MT5

Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals.

With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay.

This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the provider account before you start copy or while you have no orders!

Any change while there are orders, will affect the receiver account. EX: if the provider account applies the buy orders and then disable the buy all buy orders on the receiver account will be closed.

Followings are highlight features:

Copy between MT4 and MT5 accounts.

Switch between Provider or Receiver within one tool.

Each account can act as both Provider and Receiver, so accounts can copy to each other in 2 ways transmission. This is like a trade sharing network.

One provider can copy trades to multi-receiver's accounts.

One receiver can copy trades from multi-provider's accounts.

Copy SL/TP modifications, not only Entry and Exit, so it's more secure for receiver in the case the connection is lost, or terminal is down.

Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.

Multi lot size setting options.

Allows to filter copy either SL or TP.

Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

Allows to filter order with pairs and magic number to copy .



order with . Protect receiver from slippage and outdated orders.

Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

Real-time control panel.

Easy usage and friendly interface.

Switch between Ligh/Dark mode.



Settings and Parameters

Choose mode: Choose mode for the current account. It can be either Provider (copy source) or Receiver (copy destination).

IMPORTANT:



Install the EA on one chart only.

Be careful when choosing the lot size, don't run it into the ground,

Enter the exact account number of the account to the Provider Account parameter.

don't change the settings while the EA has an open order.

