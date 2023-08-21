Binary Trade Panel

Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart.

The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through multiple screens and menus.

The Binary Trade Panel is designed to work specifically with binary options brokers that offer the MT4/MT5 trading platforms.

That being said, if you prefer the way binary options trading works and want to continue trading in that style with regular broker, Binary Trade Panel is designed provide traders with a similar experience to binary options trading, even if the broker being used is not a binary options broker.

Binary Trade Panel Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48886

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91749


Main Features:

  • One-click trading buttons on the panel.
  • Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel.
  • Show order flow with expiration progress.
  • Monitor order flow directly on the chart.
  • Ability to work with most binary options brokers (if your broker is not supported yet, please inform us and we will add it).
  • Ability to minimize the panel to save the chart space.
  • This tool is characterized by its simple and professional interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.

How Its works:

  1. Open the Binary Trade Panel on the MT4/MT5 platform. This can be done by adding the Binary Trade Panel to the platform's chart window.
  2. Select a pair to trade by using the "Symbol" input. This will display a list of available symbols that the trader can select from.
  3. Choose the expiration time for the trade using the "Expiry" input. The trader can select a specific expiration time from a list of available options.
  4. Specify the size of the trade using the "Lot" input. This input allows the trader to set the amount of the pair they wish to trade .
  5. Click the "Put" button if the trader wants to open a "put" option or click the "Call" button if the trader wants to open a "call" option. This will create the option contract and the trade will be opened.
  6. The Binary Trade Panel will display a table that shows the trader's open trades and the remaining time until each trade's expiration. This allows the trader to monitor their trades and make any necessary adjustments. In addition to the table, the Binary Trade Panel also displays an expiration line on the chart. This line shows the time until the open trades expire, and can help the trader visualize the expiration times and make more informed trading decisions.
  7. Once the trade has reached its expiration time, the payout will be determined based on whether the option was a "put" or "call" option and whether the price of the underlying asset was above or below the strike price.


Feel free to give your opinion about the tool, and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags Binary Options Trading Pad Mt4 Mt5 Forex Tools Panel Graphic Theme

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Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
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3 (2)
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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