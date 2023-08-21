Binary Trade Panel MT5

Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart.

The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through multiple screens and menus.

The Binary Trade Panel is designed to work specifically with binary options brokers that offer the MT4/MT5 trading platforms.

That being said, if you prefer the way binary options trading works and want to continue trading in that style with regular broker, Binary Trade Panel is designed provide traders with a similar experience to binary options trading, even if the broker being used is not a binary options broker.

Binary Trade Panel Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48886

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91749


Main Features:

  • One-click trading buttons on the panel.
  • Trade multi-binary option symbols in one panel.
  • Show order flow with expiration progress.
  • Monitor order flow directly on the chart.
  • Ability to work with most binary options brokers (if your broker is not supported yet, please inform us and we will add it).
  • Ability to minimize the panel to save the chart space.
  • This tool is characterized by its simple and professional interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.

How Its works:

  1. Open the Binary Trade Panel on the MT4/MT5 platform. This can be done by adding the Binary Trade Panel to the platform's chart window.
  2. Select a pair to trade by using the "Symbol" input. This will display a list of available symbols that the trader can select from.
  3. Choose the expiration time for the trade using the "Expiry" input. The trader can select a specific expiration time from a list of available options.
  4. Specify the size of the trade using the "Lot" input. This input allows the trader to set the amount of the pair they wish to trade .
  5. Click the "Put" button if the trader wants to open a "put" option or click the "Call" button if the trader wants to open a "call" option. This will create the option contract and the trade will be opened.
  6. The Binary Trade Panel will display a table that shows the trader's open trades and the remaining time until each trade's expiration. This allows the trader to monitor their trades and make any necessary adjustments. In addition to the table, the Binary Trade Panel also displays an expiration line on the chart. This line shows the time until the open trades expire, and can help the trader visualize the expiration times and make more informed trading decisions.
  7. Once the trade has reached its expiration time, the payout will be determined based on whether the option was a "put" or "call" option and whether the price of the underlying asset was above or below the strike price.


Feel free to give your opinion about the tool, and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags Binary Options Trading Pad Mt4 Mt5 Forex Tools Panel Graphic Theme

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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Risk to R Ratio Manager
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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Signal Lot Manager MT5
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Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
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Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
Draw Agent
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Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
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Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Trade Copier Agent
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Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
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The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
Telegram Publisher Agent
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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Signal Lot Manager
Omar Alkassar
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Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume. Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from. Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functio
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Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
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News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that th
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
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Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
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One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save
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Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
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Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
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One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allow
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3 (1)
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Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
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Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
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If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
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The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Trade Copier Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
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Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
News Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that t
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
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