Draw Agent MT5

5

Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more.

This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand.

This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart. 

Its helpful tool if you like to to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and It is particularly useful if you are running a live webinar for clients, or distributing screenshots or chart files to people as well.

Draw Agent Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add URL (http://autofxhub.com) MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14964

Main Features: 

  • This free hand drawing tool is designed to make sure that everything you draw will be saved whenever you change the symbol. When you go back to the chart, all the drawings will reappear.
  • You can draw on the chart with either a pen or a brush.
  • You can change color and size, and also you can draw on the background or foreground of the chart.
  • You will be able to delete the last thing you draw, selected object, and/or deleting all of the drawings.
  • This tool is characterized by its simple and easy interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.


General Inputs:

  • Pen Button: This button specifies whether the Draw Agent uses a pen to draw on the chart. A pen is a tool that creates lines or strokes with a solid color and thickness is smaller than the brush.
  • Brush Button: This button specifies whether the Draw Agent uses a brush to draw on the chart.
  • Width: This button sets the width or thickness of the pen or brush used in Draw Agent. 
  • Color: This button sets the color of the pen or brush used in Draw Agent. You can set the color from a color palette.
  • Transparent Background: This button specifies whether the pen or the brush uses a transparent background when drawing. If is set to true, the Draw Agent will allow the underlying chart to show through the drawing strokes, creating a translucent effect. If it's set to false, the drawing tool will create solid drawing that cover the chart.
  • Delete All Button:  This button used to clear all the drawing objects created by Draw Agent from the chart.
  • Play Sound: This input refers to a feature that plays a sound effect every time an action is performed. 
  • Draw Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut assigned to the "Draw" button, which allows you to quickly access the drawing tool and start drawing. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can activate the Draw Agent drawing tool without having to click on the button with your mouse.
  • Delete Selected Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly delete the object that is currently selected on your chart. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can delete the selected object without having to click on the delete button with your mouse. You can select an object or item by double-clicking on it with your mouse, and when you double-click on an object, the program will highlight the selection by displaying a small indicator (See the image Above).
  • Delete Last Shortcut Key: This is a keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly delete the last object that you drew on your chart. By pressing the shortcut key on your keyboard, you can delete the last object without having to click on the delete button with your mouse.

Feel free to give your opinion about the tool .... and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done.

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here.

#tags hand draw free hand draw custom charts creative analysis drawing tools GUI Themes Graphic 


Reviews 2
Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2026.01.11 11:48 
 

good indy

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
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Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
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News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that t
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Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
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Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
Chart Sync Manager MT5
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Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
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Tanapon Sanguanrat
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Tanapon Sanguanrat 2026.01.11 11:48 
 

good indy

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 18:55 
 

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