Signal Lot Manager MT5

Found a great signal, but a provider's lot is too small? You need larger position volume, but terminal settings are too poor? Signal Lot Manager will increase the provider's position volume by means of a duplicate order of the needed volume.

Just set a lot size and a name of a signal for copying orders from.

Signal Lot Manager is a lot multiplier utility for duplicating orders on your terminal. The source can be selected any adviser, manual trading, a separate trading signal. It has wide functionality with simple setup, as well as high speed and reliability.

Signal Lot Manager Installation & Inputs Guide

if you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot).

MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34864

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41610


General Inputs:

  • Signal Title: name of the signal (you can copy it form the Signal Order comment).
  • Max. slippage: Maximum accepted slippage to open trades. so, if the current price exceeds max. slippage distance compared to entry price of signal order, the trade will not be copied. This is useful to prevent unwanted slippage of copied trades, specially during high volatility (news releases).
  • Max. delay: Maximum waiting time that trades can be still copied from signal order. If this trade timeout is exceeded from signal order trade open time, trade will not be opened, this is useful to prevent copying outdated trades if account/terminal is shut down for a while. For example: Trade timeout is 60 seconds means if terminal is disconnected while signal open a Buy/Sell order, then terminal connect again within 60s and order will be opened, but if it's later than 60s the order will be ignored.
  • Set lot size by: Choose how the trade volume will be set. There are 3 options:
    • Signal lot size: Ea Will Open New Order with Same Signal lot size.
    • Multiply with Signal lot size: Ea Will Open New Order and multiplied by a factor with Signal lot size.
    • Fixed lot size: Every trade will be set with a fixed lot size regardless of Signal lot size.
  • Order filter: Select which types of orders will be copied There are multi-options:
    • Buy orders: Buy orders will be copied.
    • Sell orders: Sell orders will be copied.
    • Copy SL/TP: Select if Stop loss and Take profit level of the orders will be copied.
    • Custom pair: Only trade of custom pair will be copied (combine with order types above).
  • Magic Number: The magic number that Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 applies to all its own opened trades, for managing purposes.
  • Capture Close Signal: True/false of the option to close all copied/multiplied trades opened by the Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 instantly, right after the original trades will be closed.
  • Open Pending Instead of Market Order: Ea will open Pending Order when Signal execute a new market order. You can define the destines from the current price to open the pending order.
  • Break Even Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Break Even for every copied/multiplied trade opened by Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 (it will not affect original trades).
  • Break Even Profit in Points: The profit level for every copied/multiplied trade opened by Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 (it will not affect original trades), in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even.
  • Trailing Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every copied/multiplied trade opened by Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 (it will not affect original trades).
  • Trailing Step in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every copied/multiplied trade opened by Signal Multiplier EA MT4/5 (it will not affect original trades).


IMPORTANT:

  • Install the EA on one chart only.
  • Be careful when choosing the lot size, don't run it into the ground,
  • Enter the exact name of the signal to the Signal Title parameter.
  • The Tool didn't support the partial close yet, so if the signal closes the order partially the tool will close all order.
  • don't change the settings while the EA has an open order.


Feel free to give your opinion about the tool, and please inform me of any improvements needed to be done. 

Please contact me for any questions or assistance here. 

#tags signal subscription multiplier lot size copier multiplier duplicator expert advisor manual trades change increase size volume lot signals lot signal lot duplicator

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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
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The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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