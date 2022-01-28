News Panel MT4

News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format.

The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that they have the most current information available.

News Panel Installation & Inputs Guide You must add data source's URL to Options -> Expert Advisors -> 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL' in order to let News Panel load news data from the source (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77300 MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77301

News are loaded with full detailed information (explanation, effect, frequency, etc.).

Refresh the data manually whenever you want.

Filtering types of news to be displayed (impact, currency, ect).

Alert before an upcoming news release.

Send notification to your mobile and/or email before an upcoming news release.

This tool is characterized by its simple and professional interface and have the feature to change between Dark and Light Theme.

This Week: This input determines whether or not news releases for the entire week will be displayed. If set to true, the tool will display news releases for the entire week.

Today: This input determines whether or not news releases only for today will be displayed. If set to true, the tool will display news releases for today only.

Refresh Button: This button allows the user to manually update or refresh the economic calendar data.

Source: This input allows the user to choose which news source to use for the economic news loader tool. The options are ForexFactory or DailyFx.

Time Zone: This input allows the user to select the time zone in which the news releases will be displayed. The options are GMT Time, Server Time, or Local Time.

Show Past News: This input determines whether or not old news releases will be displayed. If set to true, the tool will display old news releases along with current ones.

Impact: These inputs allow the user to filter news releases by impact level. If set to true, the tool will display news releases with the corresponding impact level.

Country: These inputs allow the user to filter news releases by currency. If set to true, the tool will display news releases for the corresponding currency.

Alert, Send Notification, Send Mail: These inputs determine how the user will be notified of news releases. If set to true, the tool will send an alert, notification, or email, respectively.

Alert Minutes Before: This input allows the user to set a time interval before news releases to receive notifications. For Ex: the value is set to 60, meaning the user will receive notifications 60 minutes before news releases.

