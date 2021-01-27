Lefort
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.9
- Activations: 20
LEFORT is a multi-currency, fully automatic, high-frequency trading robot. The robot works with any instruments in MT4 on any timeframe.
The algorithm of the expert Advisor is as follows
- Single-scalping trades will. Using the analytical signals module, the robot analyzes the market dynamics, and then makes single trades in the direction of the dominant trend with a profit of several pips.
- A series of open orders. The robot makes a series of trades on a pullback in the direction of the dominant trend. In this way, the robot forms a grid of open orders at a distance. Then the robot accompanies each open order separately and all orders as a whole. When a positive balance is reached for the entire series of transactions, the robot closes open orders. When making a series of transactions, the robot gradually increases the volume of each subsequent transaction, thus, the positive balance of the series constantly approaches the current market price. The robot actively protects open orders by placing and modifying security orders, including TrailingStop. When the robot receives a loss, it can close unpromising trades and open new, more effective ones.
Features
- Lefort is an efficient all-rounder that can be launched to work with any tool in MT4. Currently, the robot has received optimal settings for working with 137 instruments (Fx CFD Indices Commodities Stocks Futures)
- Lefort is effective for speculative, medium-and long-term trading.
- The robot is built on a neural network platform. It is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations. The robot starts trading and opens deals with the lowest volume of 0.01 lots, gradually increasing the volume of transactions. Upon receiving a certain profit on the deposit, the robot begins to use the accumulated income for further trading without using the deposit body.
- A unique script that defines the dominant trend.
- It is worth noting its script, if it is not possible to close orders with the required unit yield, the script will try to close the transaction without a loss.
- Spread filter for protection in bad market conditions.
- The algorithm for controlling slippage.
- Works with any broker and account type.
Full description and HTTPS settings https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maksimpli
Skype FXMagazin
Email fxmagazin@mail.ru
RECOMMENDATIONS
- 500$ - minimum deposit
- 500-5000$ is the recommended deposit to install on one financial instrument, depending on its volatility. The higher the volatility of the instrument, the higher the deposit amount required to activate it. The bigger your Deposit, the greater the number of instruments it is recommended to install the robot.
- 15 min - the optimal timeframe. The higher the timeframe, the less often the robot receives signals to open trades (fewer trades). The smaller the timeframe, the more often the robot receives signals to open trades (more trades).
- Timeframes H1 H4 D1 W1 MN are suitable for medium - and long-term trading.
- Timeframes M1 M5 M15 M30 are suitable for speculative trading
PARAMETERS
- Step-The range of opening orders on a rollback in the direction of the dominant trend
- StepMode-Price Step
- Proffactor - The level of the positive balance at which a series of orders is closed
- Mult - Increase in the order volume in each subsequent trade in the series on a rollback (lot)
- Lotsbuy - Minimum volume of buy orders
- Lotssell - Minimum volume of a sell order
- TrailingStop -TrailingStop for the final orders of the series
- Per_K - Number of periods
- Per Per_D - Period of the moving average
- Slow-Smoothing Factor
- ZoneBUY - Buy Closing Zone
- ZoneSELL - Sell Closing Zone
- Mag Magicbuy-The robot's magic number for identifying orders
- Mag Magicsell - Magic Number