Lefort

LEFORT is a multi-currency, fully automatic, high-frequency trading robot. The robot works with any instruments in MT4 on any timeframe.

The algorithm of the expert Advisor is as follows

  • Single-scalping trades will. Using the analytical signals module, the robot analyzes the market dynamics, and then makes single trades in the direction of the dominant trend with a profit of several pips.
  • A series of open orders. The robot makes a series of trades on a pullback in the direction of the dominant trend. In this way, the robot forms a grid of open orders at a distance. Then the robot accompanies each open order separately and all orders as a whole. When a positive balance is reached for the entire series of transactions, the robot closes open orders. When making a series of transactions, the robot gradually increases the volume of each subsequent transaction, thus, the positive balance of the series constantly approaches the current market price. The robot actively protects open orders by placing and modifying security orders, including TrailingStop. When the robot receives a loss, it can close unpromising trades and open new, more effective ones.

Features

  • Lefort is an efficient all-rounder that can be launched to work with any tool in MT4. Currently, the robot has received optimal settings for working with 137 instruments (Fx CFD Indices Commodities Stocks Futures)
  • Lefort is effective for speculative, medium-and long-term trading.
  • The robot is built on a neural network platform. It is capable of learning in non-standard trading situations. The robot starts trading and opens deals with the lowest volume of 0.01 lots, gradually increasing the volume of transactions. Upon receiving a certain profit on the deposit, the robot begins to use the accumulated income for further trading without using the deposit body.
  • A unique script that defines the dominant trend.
  • It is worth noting its script, if it is not possible to close orders with the required unit yield, the script will try to close the transaction without a loss.
  • Spread filter for protection in bad market conditions.
  • The algorithm for controlling slippage.
  • Works with any broker and account type.

 

Full description and HTTPS settings  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maksimpli

Skype FXMagazin

Email  fxmagazin@mail.ru


RECOMMENDATIONS 

  • 500$ - minimum deposit
  • 500-5000$ is the recommended deposit to install on one financial instrument, depending on its volatility. The higher the volatility of the instrument, the higher the deposit amount required to activate it. The bigger your Deposit, the greater the number of instruments it is recommended to install the robot.
  • 15 min - the optimal timeframe. The higher the timeframe, the less often the robot receives signals to open trades (fewer trades). The smaller the timeframe, the more often the robot receives signals to open trades (more trades).
  • Timeframes H1 H4 D1 W1 MN are suitable for medium - and long-term trading.
  • Timeframes M1 M5 M15 M30 are suitable for speculative trading


PARAMETERS

  • Step-The range of opening orders on a rollback in the direction of the dominant trend
  • StepMode-Price Step
  • Proffactor - The level of the positive balance at which a series of orders is closed
  • Mult - Increase in the order volume in each subsequent trade in the series on a rollback (lot)
  • Lotsbuy - Minimum volume of buy orders
  • Lotssell - Minimum volume of a sell order
  • TrailingStop -TrailingStop for the final orders of the series
  • Per_K - Number of periods
  • Per Per_D - Period of the moving average
  • Slow-Smoothing Factor
  • ZoneBUY - Buy Closing Zone
  • ZoneSELL - Sell Closing Zone
  • Mag Magicbuy-The robot's magic number for identifying orders
  • Mag Magicsell - Magic Number


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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Apips
Maksim Pliskach
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APIPS Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance or at the distance of the specified take Profit value . If several orders are opened, the Expert Advisor puts a Take Profit on all positions at the total breakeven distance + the specified Take Profit value. You can specify to close all positions only on the excess without profit. If there are no open orders and you open a trade on the market, the APIPS Expert Advisor automatically sets the Take Profit by t
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