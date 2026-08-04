Gold Blitz

GOLD BLITZ v2.0 — XAUUSD trend-breakout with a strategy dropdown (real-tick redesign)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades.

Risk warning first: Gold Blitz ships with four risk presets. Ultra aims for high returns and can reach deep drawdowns. Pick the preset that matches your tolerance and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.

Gold Blitz is an automated XAUUSD M15 trend-breakout. It enters at market when a confirmed M15 candle breaks the last-24-hour Donchian channel in the direction of the H1 trend. Every trade carries a hard stop; profit is allowed to run to the take-profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, single position at a time.

★ v2.0 real-tick redesign (2026): the previous version used a tight trailing exit that was spread-sensitive. v2.0 filters entries to strong-trend conditions only (ADX > 30), skips over-extended breakouts and requires a momentum confirmation bar — turning it profitable in every year on real ticks (wide-spread feed).

One dropdown, four risk profiles (real-tick BT, XAUUSD M15, 2021-2024, fixed $10,000 base, default settings):
- Defensive: +22% / max DD 4.1% / PF 2.21
- Standard: +47% / max DD 8.3% / PF 2.16
- Aggressive: +112% / max DD 16.0% / PF 2.07
- Ultra (default): +241% / max DD 26.4% / PF 1.94
All presets share the same signal; only risk scales.

Robustness: every single year of real ticks 2021-2024 was profitable (2021 +10.6% / 2022 +16.4% / 2023 +14.2% / 2024 +0.1%). Win rate 31.9%, 47 trades over 4 years, PF 1.94-2.21 across all tiers.

How it works
1) Entry: confirmed-close break of the 96-bar (24-hour) Donchian channel
2) Selection: ADX > 30 (trend only), skip over-extended breakouts, require a strong momentum bar in the break direction
3) Direction: H1 trend-MA filter (with-trend only)
4) Exit: let profit run to TP ($30) + hard SL ($6) on every trade. No trailing (the old tight trail was fragile to spread and was removed)
5) Volatility-scaled risk: lot size auto-shrinks when gold volatility spikes
6) Equity circuit breaker: pauses new entries after a set drawdown from peak, resumes after a cooldown

Requirements
- XAUUSD, M15 chart, leverage 1:200+, from about $500 (Defensive/Standard). VPS recommended.
- Measured on a wide-spread feed. A low-spread ECN/Raw account should perform even better.

Key inputs
Strategy (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive/Ultra/Custom), MaxPerDay (3), DonchPeriod (96), MinADX (30), MaxExtATR (2.5), MomFilter (1), FixedSL 6.0 / FixedTP 30.0, UseTrailing 0.

Who it's for
Traders who want a transparent, mechanical gold trend-breakout with a hard stop on every trade and a single risk dial from conservative to ultra — not a black box or a martingale time bomb.

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 0 trades so far. The strong-trend filter (ADX above 30) has kept it flat through a choppy stretch - our monitor logged ADX around 13 for days. As the description says: 47 trades in 4 years. Silence is the strategy. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Experts
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Experts
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Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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