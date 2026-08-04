GOLD BLITZ v2.0 — XAUUSD trend-breakout with a strategy dropdown (real-tick redesign)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades.



Risk warning first: Gold Blitz ships with four risk presets. Ultra aims for high returns and can reach deep drawdowns. Pick the preset that matches your tolerance and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.



Gold Blitz is an automated XAUUSD M15 trend-breakout. It enters at market when a confirmed M15 candle breaks the last-24-hour Donchian channel in the direction of the H1 trend. Every trade carries a hard stop; profit is allowed to run to the take-profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, single position at a time.



★ v2.0 real-tick redesign (2026): the previous version used a tight trailing exit that was spread-sensitive. v2.0 filters entries to strong-trend conditions only (ADX > 30), skips over-extended breakouts and requires a momentum confirmation bar — turning it profitable in every year on real ticks (wide-spread feed).



One dropdown, four risk profiles (real-tick BT, XAUUSD M15, 2021-2024, fixed $10,000 base, default settings):

- Defensive: +22% / max DD 4.1% / PF 2.21

- Standard: +47% / max DD 8.3% / PF 2.16

- Aggressive: +112% / max DD 16.0% / PF 2.07

- Ultra (default): +241% / max DD 26.4% / PF 1.94

All presets share the same signal; only risk scales.



Robustness: every single year of real ticks 2021-2024 was profitable (2021 +10.6% / 2022 +16.4% / 2023 +14.2% / 2024 +0.1%). Win rate 31.9%, 47 trades over 4 years, PF 1.94-2.21 across all tiers.



How it works

1) Entry: confirmed-close break of the 96-bar (24-hour) Donchian channel

2) Selection: ADX > 30 (trend only), skip over-extended breakouts, require a strong momentum bar in the break direction

3) Direction: H1 trend-MA filter (with-trend only)

4) Exit: let profit run to TP ($30) + hard SL ($6) on every trade. No trailing (the old tight trail was fragile to spread and was removed)

5) Volatility-scaled risk: lot size auto-shrinks when gold volatility spikes

6) Equity circuit breaker: pauses new entries after a set drawdown from peak, resumes after a cooldown



Requirements

- XAUUSD, M15 chart, leverage 1:200+, from about $500 (Defensive/Standard). VPS recommended.

- Measured on a wide-spread feed. A low-spread ECN/Raw account should perform even better.



Key inputs

Strategy (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive/Ultra/Custom), MaxPerDay (3), DonchPeriod (96), MinADX (30), MaxExtATR (2.5), MomFilter (1), FixedSL 6.0 / FixedTP 30.0, UseTrailing 0.



Who it's for

Traders who want a transparent, mechanical gold trend-breakout with a hard stop on every trade and a single risk dial from conservative to ultra — not a black box or a martingale time bomb.



FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)

We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 0 trades so far. The strong-trend filter (ADX above 30) has kept it flat through a choppy stretch - our monitor logged ADX around 13 for days. As the description says: 47 trades in 4 years. Silence is the strategy. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.

