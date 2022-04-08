SL Gold Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.
Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines
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Input Settings:
MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505)
XAUUSD => 4 Hour Chart
Lots size => 0.01 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD2000.
TrailingStop => 70
Long/Short Direction => All-trades
Martingale Mode => Yes
Martingale Lots => 0.4