SL Gold Scalper

SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers. 


Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines

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Input Settings:

MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505)
XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Chart
Lots size => 0.01 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD2000.
TrailingStop => 70
Long/Short Direction => All-trades
Martingale Mode => Yes
Martingale Lots => 0.4


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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Spyke Ley EA
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Experts
The Spyke Ley is an Expert Advisor (EA) that detects a change of trend based on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average. This EA is designed to trade all currency forex-assets, metal, commodities, Volatility Indices, with and against spikes on the Boom and Crash Indices.  Additional analysis techniques implemented for an active trade to flow with the trend. Spyke Ley Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines Input Settings: MagicNumber - (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUS
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