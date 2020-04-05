Gold Blitz

GOLD BLITZ v2.0 — XAUUSD trend-breakout with a strategy dropdown (real-tick redesign)

ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M15. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M15, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок.

Risk warning first: Gold Blitz ships with four risk presets. Ultra aims for high returns and can reach deep drawdowns. Pick the preset that matches your tolerance and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.

Gold Blitz is an automated XAUUSD M15 trend-breakout. It enters at market when a confirmed M15 candle breaks the last-24-hour Donchian channel in the direction of the H1 trend. Every trade carries a hard stop; profit is allowed to run to the take-profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, single position at a time.

★ v2.0 real-tick redesign (2026): the previous version used a tight trailing exit that was spread-sensitive. v2.0 filters entries to strong-trend conditions only (ADX > 30), skips over-extended breakouts and requires a momentum confirmation bar — turning it profitable in every year on real ticks (wide-spread feed).

One dropdown, four risk profiles (real-tick BT, XAUUSD M15, 2021-2024, fixed $10,000 base, default settings):
- Defensive: +22% / max DD 4.1% / PF 2.21
- Standard: +47% / max DD 8.3% / PF 2.16
- Aggressive: +112% / max DD 16.0% / PF 2.07
- Ultra (default): +241% / max DD 26.4% / PF 1.94
All presets share the same signal; only risk scales.

Robustness: every single year of real ticks 2021-2024 was profitable (2021 +10.6% / 2022 +16.4% / 2023 +14.2% / 2024 +0.1%). Win rate 31.9%, 47 trades over 4 years, PF 1.94-2.21 across all tiers.

How it works
1) Entry: confirmed-close break of the 96-bar (24-hour) Donchian channel
2) Selection: ADX > 30 (trend only), skip over-extended breakouts, require a strong momentum bar in the break direction
3) Direction: H1 trend-MA filter (with-trend only)
4) Exit: let profit run to TP ($30) + hard SL ($6) on every trade. No trailing (the old tight trail was fragile to spread and was removed)
5) Volatility-scaled risk: lot size auto-shrinks when gold volatility spikes
6) Equity circuit breaker: pauses new entries after a set drawdown from peak, resumes after a cooldown

Requirements
- XAUUSD, M15 chart, leverage 1:200+, from about $500 (Defensive/Standard). VPS recommended.
- Measured on a wide-spread feed. A low-spread ECN/Raw account should perform even better.

Key inputs
Strategy (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive/Ultra/Custom), MaxPerDay (3), DonchPeriod (96), MinADX (30), MaxExtATR (2.5), MomFilter (1), FixedSL 6.0 / FixedTP 30.0, UseTrailing 0.

Who it's for
Traders who want a transparent, mechanical gold trend-breakout with a hard stop on every trade and a single risk dial from conservative to ultra — not a black box or a martingale time bomb.

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 0 trades so far. The strong-trend filter (ADX above 30) has kept it flat through a choppy stretch - our monitor logged ADX around 13 for days. As the description says: 47 trades in 4 years. Silence is the strategy. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
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Эксперты
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — небольшая панель, которая показывает направление тренда на M15, H1, H4, D1 и W1 одновременно, без переключения графиков. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство убыточных сделок в трендовой системе открываются против старшего таймфрейма, который указывал в другую сторону. Эта панель ставит их все перед вами сразу, чт
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Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
БЕСПЛАТНО — полноценный трендовый движок Donchian, который мы используем в своих платных советниках. Без демо-ограничений, без пробного периода, без урезанных функций. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USDJPY H1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто н
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Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
Эксперты
GOLD VIPER — прорыв золота по режиму волатильности (XAUUSD M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. GOLD VIPER — это автоматизированная торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах расширения волатильности: советник
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, который ведёт сделку после пробоя, нарисованные на одном графике. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство пробойных индикаторов показывают вход и на этом останавливаются. Самое трудное в следовании за трендом — то, что происходит дальше: где стоит стоп, когда он подтяг
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Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — точки разворота ZigZag вместе с трендовым фильтром на скользящей средней, нарисованные на одном графике. Индикатор показывает уровни разворотов и контекст тренда, на которых торгует система пробоя пивотов. Настроен под золото (XAUUSD). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Пробой пивота имеет смысл только в направлении более к
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Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Aegis полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (универсальный трейлинг-стоп и безубыток): https:/
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Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian, трендовый фильтр SMA и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, управляющий сделкой, сведённые вместе. Настроено под крупные криптовалюты (BTC, ETH). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Крипта движется длинными чистыми трендами, а затем резко пилит. Простой пробойный индикатор срабатывает и там, и там. Этот отмечает п
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Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Falcon полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — выделяет откаты при перепроданности RSI, которые происходят, ПОКА цена находится выше растущей трендовой SMA: сетап покупки на просадке только в лонг для рынков с восходящим уклоном, таких как фондовые индексы. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Покупка каждой перепроданной просадки — это то, как счета умирают в нисходящем
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Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — посмотрите на свой спред так, как бэктест вам его никогда не показывал: по каждому бару, относительно его собственного среднего и относительно потолка, который вы задаёте сами. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство людей фильтрует входы индикаторами. В моих собственных тестах почти каждый «умный» фильтр, который я
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Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Sentinel полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.co
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Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Rapid Trade Panel полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://ww
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian, трендовый фильтр SMA и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, управляющий сделкой, сведённые вместе. Настроено под крупные криптовалюты (BTC, ETH). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Крипта движется длинными чистыми трендами, а затем резко пилит. Простой пробойный индикатор срабатывает и там, и там. Этот отмечает п
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — посмотрите на свой спред так, как бэктест вам его никогда не показывал: по каждому бару, относительно его собственного среднего и относительно потолка, который вы задаёте сами. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство людей фильтрует входы индикаторами. В моих собственных тестах почти каждый «умный» фильтр, который я
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Falcon полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Aegis полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (универсальный трейлинг-стоп и безубыток): https:/
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
GOLD VIPER — прорыв золота по режиму волатильности (XAUUSD M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. GOLD VIPER — это автоматизированная торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах расширения волатильности: советник
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
AUREUS GOLD — Импульсный пробой с сеткой восстановления для XAUUSD (M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. AUREUS GOLD — это автоматическая торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах сильного расширения волатиль
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
BITCOIN COMET — трендовый советник на канале Дончиана для BTCUSD и ETHUSD ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику BTCUSD H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм BTCUSD H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. BITCOIN COMET — это автоматизированная торговая система для основных криптовалют — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) и Ethereum (ETHUSD) — на таймфрейме H4. Это чис
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — трендовая система для USD/JPY на H1 ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USDJPY H1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм USDJPY H1, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — это автоматическая торговая система для USD/JPY на таймфрейме H1. Это чистая трендовая стратегия: она ждёт подтверждённого пробоя канала Дончиана н
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — откат по RSI на USTEC H4 (только покупки) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USTEC H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм USTEC H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. NASDAQ DIP BUYER — это автоматизированная торговая система для индекса NASDAQ-100 (US Tech 100 / USTECm) на таймфрейме H4. Это стратегия возврата к среднему тольк
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
BITCOIN GLACIER — терпеливый дневной трендследящий советник для BTCUSD ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику BTCUSD D1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм BTCUSD D1, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. BITCOIN GLACIER — это автоматизированная торговая система для биткоина (BTCUSD) на дневном (D1) таймфрейме. Это медленный, терпеливый трендследящий со
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
ETHEREUM TREND — трендследящий советник на канале Дончиана для ETHUSD ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику ETHUSD H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм ETHUSD H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. ETHEREUM TREND — это автоматическая торговая система для Ethereum (ETHUSD) на таймфрейме H4. Это чистый трендследящий советник, работающий по строгим п
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