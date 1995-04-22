GOLD BLITZ v2.0 — XAUUSD trend-breakout with a strategy dropdown (real-tick redesign)



重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M15 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M15，否则交易数将为零。



Risk warning first: Gold Blitz ships with four risk presets. Ultra aims for high returns and can reach deep drawdowns. Pick the preset that matches your tolerance and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.



Gold Blitz is an automated XAUUSD M15 trend-breakout. It enters at market when a confirmed M15 candle breaks the last-24-hour Donchian channel in the direction of the H1 trend. Every trade carries a hard stop; profit is allowed to run to the take-profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, single position at a time.



★ v2.0 real-tick redesign (2026): the previous version used a tight trailing exit that was spread-sensitive. v2.0 filters entries to strong-trend conditions only (ADX > 30), skips over-extended breakouts and requires a momentum confirmation bar — turning it profitable in every year on real ticks (wide-spread feed).



One dropdown, four risk profiles (real-tick BT, XAUUSD M15, 2021-2024, fixed $10,000 base, default settings):

- Defensive: +22% / max DD 4.1% / PF 2.21

- Standard: +47% / max DD 8.3% / PF 2.16

- Aggressive: +112% / max DD 16.0% / PF 2.07

- Ultra (default): +241% / max DD 26.4% / PF 1.94

All presets share the same signal; only risk scales.



Robustness: every single year of real ticks 2021-2024 was profitable (2021 +10.6% / 2022 +16.4% / 2023 +14.2% / 2024 +0.1%). Win rate 31.9%, 47 trades over 4 years, PF 1.94-2.21 across all tiers.



How it works

1) Entry: confirmed-close break of the 96-bar (24-hour) Donchian channel

2) Selection: ADX > 30 (trend only), skip over-extended breakouts, require a strong momentum bar in the break direction

3) Direction: H1 trend-MA filter (with-trend only)

4) Exit: let profit run to TP ($30) + hard SL ($6) on every trade. No trailing (the old tight trail was fragile to spread and was removed)

5) Volatility-scaled risk: lot size auto-shrinks when gold volatility spikes

6) Equity circuit breaker: pauses new entries after a set drawdown from peak, resumes after a cooldown



Requirements

- XAUUSD, M15 chart, leverage 1:200+, from about $500 (Defensive/Standard). VPS recommended.

- Measured on a wide-spread feed. A low-spread ECN/Raw account should perform even better.



Key inputs

Strategy (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive/Ultra/Custom), MaxPerDay (3), DonchPeriod (96), MinADX (30), MaxExtATR (2.5), MomFilter (1), FixedSL 6.0 / FixedTP 30.0, UseTrailing 0.



Who it's for

Traders who want a transparent, mechanical gold trend-breakout with a hard stop on every trade and a single risk dial from conservative to ultra — not a black box or a martingale time bomb.



FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)

We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 0 trades so far. The strong-trend filter (ADX above 30) has kept it flat through a choppy stretch - our monitor logged ADX around 13 for days. As the description says: 47 trades in 4 years. Silence is the strategy. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.

