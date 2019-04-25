Gravity

The Gravity EA is a multifunctional tool for automatic and semi-automatic implementation of Pairs Trading strategies.

If you do not know what Pairs Trading is, look it up on the Internet to avoid misunderstandings.


The EA comprises:

  • the ability to enable/disable the manual trading mode. You can open and close positions yourselves, based on the indicator values, or it can happen automatically.
  • automatic money management
  • automatic calculation of the optimum delta, the ability to manually specify
  • automatic correlation calculation, consideration of the negative correlation when opening trades
  • automatic position volume calculation, consideration of the volatility
  • detailed adjustment of spread, correlation and volatility
  • the ability to close positions by the total profit
  • the ability to close by the delta divergence
  • the ability to close by drawdown
  • the ability to close by schedule
  • the ability to top-ups
  • consideration of the trend when opening positions
  • schedule of the expert working


Parameters:

  • Second symbol = AUDUSD - second pair symbol
  • Show information = true - show all information on the chart
  • Use previous bar = true - calculation of data on the previous bar, not the current tick
  • Start hour time = 0 - starting hour of robot activity
  • End hour time = 23 - final hour of robot activity
  • Start day time = 0 - starting day of the week of robot activity
  • End day time = 23 - final day of the week of robot activity
  • Deviation type = Automatic calculation - type of correlation
  • Trading mode  = Automatic mode - trading mode (automatic / manual, etc.)
  • First symbol's fixed lots = 0 - Fixed lots of the first character (by default it is disabled for automatic calculation)
  • Lots by risk = 4 - risk percentage for automatic selection of lots [0 - 100]
  • Preferred profit = 1.5 - percentage of balance for profit taking [0 - 100]
  • Maximal drawdown = 10 - maximal drawdown [0 - 100]
  • Slippage = 10 - maximal slippage
  • Spread timeframe = current - spread calculation timeframe
  • Spread period = 140 - spread calculation period in bars
  • Spread calculate type = Simple average - type of spread calculation, average / minimum / maximum / median, etc.
  • Spread calculate method = RATIO - spread calculation method, price ratio, or difference
  • Spread price type = PRICE_CLOSE - spread price type
  • Sigma period = 0 - sigma calculation period, by default it is the same as the spread
  • Manual actual delta = 0 - manual calculation of the optimal delta
  • Actual delta by the sigma deep = 1.8 - automatic calculation of optimal delta
  • Trend period = 0 - trend calculation period
  • Calculate correlation like the spread = false - calculation of correlation with the spread options
  • Сorrelation timeframe = 1 day - timeframe to calculate
  • Сorrelation period = 180 - calculation period in bars
  • Calculate volatility like the spread = true - calculation of volatility with the spread options
  • Volatility timeframe = current - timeframe to calculate
  • Volatility period = 100 - calculation period in bars
  • Actual correlation = 0.3 - appropriate correlation level
  • Use top-ups = true - use top-up
  • Deviation percent = 0 - percentage of divergence for top-up
  • Open by trend = true - consider trends when opening deals
  • Trend filter = 2 - suitable trend level
  • Close by delta = true- close positions on the delta descent
  • Close by drawdown = true - close positions by drawdown
  • Close by profit = true - close positions by profit
  • Close by time = true - close positions by the schedule


Conclusion:

  • Choose the instruments with high correlation for positive results. First of all, take note of the indices and futures contracts. Also good pairs are some of the stocks and their privileged variants.
  • The higher the costs and less the correlation, the higher the timeframe should be used. For most cases, the optimal timeframe is M30-H4.
  • You can not rely on the tester results completely, as the live trading by this strategy often comes with large commission costs. They must be taken into account. For testing use the M30 timeframe or higher, to speed up the process, OHLC can be set to M1


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Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XAU Sniper Pro
Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
Gold Hedge Pro v11
Muhammad Wasim
Experts
Gold Hedge Pro v11 Change lot size 0.01 to 0.05 and see the Magic For beter Result, Run Gold Hedge Pro v11 3 month to 6 month Advanced Gold Hedging & Progressive Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Gold Hedge Pro v11 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a structured initial hedge, directional confirmation, progressive lot scaling, profit-based stage management, and basket-level profit protection . The EA begins by opening a Buy and Sell position simultan
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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