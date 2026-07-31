DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA: Statistical Mean-Reversion Powered by Beta Distribution.
Unlock data-driven trading with the DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA. This expert advisor employs the Beta Distribution probability density function to dynamically model MACD-based market intensity. By identifying statistical extremes, it automates high-precision mean-reversion entries. Featuring a built-in real-time graphical dashboard and bilingual support (CN/EN), this tool transforms complex statistical probability into clear, actionable trading signals.
Key Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|LanguageSetting
|Enum
|Interface language (Chinese LANG_CN / English LANG_EN ).
|InpMagic
|int
|Unique ID (Magic Number) for the EA to manage its orders.
|InpMaxTrades
|int
|Maximum number of concurrent trades per direction.
|InpLotSize
|double
|Fixed lot size for entries.
|InpIsDisplayCancvs
|bool
|Enables/disables the live statistical distribution dashboard.
|InpIsReverseMode
|bool
|Toggles between mean-reversion and trend-following logic.
|InpIsAlert
|bool
|Enables sound notifications and popup alerts.