DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA

Overview

DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA: Statistical Mean-Reversion Powered by Beta Distribution.

Unlock data-driven trading with the DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA. This expert advisor employs the Beta Distribution probability density function to dynamically model MACD-based market intensity. By identifying statistical extremes, it automates high-precision mean-reversion entries. Featuring a built-in real-time graphical dashboard and bilingual support (CN/EN), this tool transforms complex statistical probability into clear, actionable trading signals.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Type Description
LanguageSetting Enum Interface language (Chinese LANG_CN / English LANG_EN ).
InpMagic int Unique ID (Magic Number) for the EA to manage its orders.
InpMaxTrades int Maximum number of concurrent trades per direction.
InpLotSize double Fixed lot size for entries.
InpIsDisplayCancvs bool Enables/disables the live statistical distribution dashboard.
InpIsReverseMode bool Toggles between mean-reversion and trend-following logic.
InpIsAlert bool Enables sound notifications and popup alerts.
.
Рекомендуем также
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Эксперты
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Canbecfx V75
Pablo Adolfo Cantos
Эксперты
EA_V75_SMC Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC): identifies "smart money" market movements and trades structure shifts with automated risk management. A VPS is required. Please note that this is neither a Martingale nor a Grid EA; it will not trade until the right conditions are met. Make withdrawals at regular intervals. Take a medium- to long-term perspective. Key Features: Trades structure shifts (BOS and CHoCH) on the entry timeframe. Confirms direction using higher timefram
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Эксперты
1 цена за 3 стратегии Сигнал в реальном времени:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady          Сет-файлы Что такое Quant Lattice (Квант Латтис) Quant Lattice (Квант Латтис) — это полностью автоматический торговый советник (Expert Advisor), который торгует одной валютной парой: AUDCAD. Он поставляется с двумя разными стратегиями — Steady (Стеди) и Drive (Драйв).  Вы устанавливаете его один раз, выбираете стратегию, настраиваете управление капиталом — и он торгует без вашего вмешательства. Почему AUDCAD?
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Advanced Multi Strategy EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Advanced Multi Strategy EA Precision. Intelligence. Control. Advanced Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated trading system designed to provide flexibility, structured decision-making, and precise control over strategy execution. It integrates Smart Money Concepts (ICT), traditional technical indicators, and adaptive market logic into a single configurable environment. Core Concept This EA uses a multi-layer analysis process before executing trades. Instead of relying on a single signal, it eva
Harraz Equity Sentinel PRO
Muhammad Azraf Bin Dzul Fauzi
Эксперты
HARRAZ EQUITY SENTINEL PRO - The Ultimate Trade Manager & Account Protector ​Stop losing your funded accounts to revenge trading and poor risk management. Harraz Equity Sentinel PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor utility designed to act as your ultimate command center and account bodyguard. ​️ THE SENTINEL FEATURES: ​1. Hard Equity Sentry (Rage-Quit Protection) Set your minimum equity limit. If your account drops to this number, the Sentinel will instantly close ALL open positions and
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Эксперты
Осталось только   1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ //   Версия MT4 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые ис
Trade Sentinel MT5
Inakis Srl
Утилиты
TRADE SENTINEL MT5 -  Everything pro trade managers have, plus multi-position management and an Equity Monitor Everything you expect from a professional trade panel - one-click orders, risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, breakeven, trailing and partial closes - and one thing most panels do not have: it manages many positions at once as a single basket. An integrated equity monitor comes on top, so risk control lives in the same panel you trade from. After purchase, please contac
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Эксперты
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
Illia Hereha
Эксперты
Используйте институциональные стратегии с помощью Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: фиксируйте развороты с помощью полос отклонения VWAP, всплесков объема и фильтра тренда 200 EMA. Цель — 5% ежемесячной прибыли с максимальным дневным DD 5%, включая ограничения прибыли, SL без убытков и опции разворота сигнала — идеально подходит для задач проп-трейдинга. Настраивайте TP/SL по процентам, RR или свечам; торгуйте по тренду или в обе стороны. Оптимизировано для основных валют и золота, с ограничением
Master MA EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Master MA EA MT5 is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitab
EA breakout by LB
Lorenzo Bozza
Эксперты
EA Breakout by LB Overview EA Breakout by LB is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It captures high-probability directional moves by waiting for the market to show its hand — entering only after a confirmed breakout and a structured retracement, not on raw momentum alone. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Fixed risk per trade, every time. Trade Structure Each valid setup opens 4 simultaneous positions sharing the same
Strategy Matrix Builder
Christopher Calmerin
Эксперты
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
FREE
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Эксперты
Обзор: Стрэддл-скальпер — это советник, открывающий стрэддлы в определенные часы и/или дни. Тейк-профит генерируется динамически с использованием коэффициента ATR. Требования: Для открытия стрэддлов необходим хеджинговый счет. Строгая оптимизация (в ценах открытия) обязательна. Что такое стрэдл? Стрэддл — это действие, открывающее покупку и продажу одновременно. Как работает этот советник? После успешной оптимизации советник будет открывать стрэдл на каждом новом баре (таймфрейм H1), ука
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Naked Dow MT5 EA
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Naked Dow / 裸道 产品说明 Naked Dow / 裸道是一款基于道氏理论的纯价格行为MT5 EA，不依赖任何技术指标，仅通过识别K线摆动高低点来判断趋势结构。适用于XAUUSD M5 ～XAUUSD H1，默认仅做多。 核心逻辑：等待上升趋势中的回调段结束，当价格突破前高时入场，止损设于前一个摆动低点。持仓期间止损随ZigZag摆动段同步上移，让利润充分奔跑，无固定止盈。趋势结构破坏或止损被触及则出场。 关键参数：SW=14（摆动周期），Risk=1%~5%（单笔风险比例），保本止损（可选），冷却期3根K线。 注意事项：本EA适用于趋势行情，震荡市可能出现连续止损。请先在模拟账户充分回测后再实盘运行。过往表现不代表未来收益。 订阅后可联系发布人获取详细的使用说明。
Gold Breakout Straddle
Nawal Kishor Yadav
Эксперты
GOLD BREAKOUT V1 — XAUUSD Breakout Straddle EA Gold Breakout V1 — это автоматизированный советник (Expert Advisor) для XAUUSD. Он выставляет отложенные ордера Buy Stop и Sell Stop вокруг рыночной структуры и ждёт пробоя. Когда срабатывает одна сторона, сделка сопровождается жёстким Stop Loss и опциональным трейлинг-стопом. Этот EA создан для трейдеров, которым нужна чёткая правил-ориентированная пробойная система — без сетки, мартингейла, усреднения и логики восстановления. Как это работает Сове
Proto3 Smart DCA Target control
Carl Kenneth Pagmanoja Zita
Эксперты
Proto3 – Smart DCA Grid with Monthly Target Control Introductory Price: $99 Price increases by $10 every 5 sales. Early adopters secure the lowest price. What is Proto3? Proto3 is a structured Dual-Side DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor built for disciplined grid management with integrated capital control logic. It is designed for traders who understand exposure, margin behavior, and position scaling — not for random or emotional trading. Core Features Dual-side trading (Buy and Sell
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! RSI Grid основан на условиях перекупленности и перепроданности RSI и открывает сетку, когда сделка находится на проигрышной стороне рынка. RSI предоставляет техническим трейдерам сигналы о бычьем и медвежьем ценовом импульсе, и он часто отображается под графиком цены актива. Актив обычно считается перекупленным, когда RSI выше 70%, и пер
Ultimate Trend ATR EA
Zaza Krikhli
Эксперты
Ultimate Trend ATR EA v5.30 - XAUUSD Momentum Hybrid From 15 Years of Manual Trading to a Cold-Blooded Algorithm Hi, I’m the developer behind this project . I have been a manual Forex trader for over 15 years. After years of navigating the highs and lows of the charts, I realized that a trader’s biggest obstacle is simply being human. Emotions, gut feelings, the fear of losing, and sometimes even overconfidence—these are the elements that ultimately destroy long-term profitability. This realizat
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Эксперты
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
TrendShield Gold MT5
Jinglong Liu
Эксперты
65.98% win rate. Max drawdown 5.79% . 6.3 years of verified real-tick M4 XAUUSD — the tightest risk profile in a long-track-record gold system on the platform. TrendShield Gold MT5 ran 97 trades across 76 months on $2,932 minimum capital: patient ATR breakout execution, trend-shield filter, per-trade Sharpe of 15.08 , and a max balance drawdown of 5.79% across the entire 6.3-year test — spanning COVID, the 2022 rate-hike crash, and the 2024–2025 gold bull market. Zero martingale. Zero grid. Test
The Scalper Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
The Scalper Pro Advanced Multi-Strategy Scalping Expert Advisor The Scalper Pro is a high-precision automated scalping system designed for traders who require fast execution, structured logic, and controlled risk. It combines multiple price-action strategies with advanced trade and basket-level management to create a flexible solution for short-term trading. Built for performance and stability, the EA focuses on identifying intraday price movements and executing trades with disciplined managemen
Hedge Grid v1 Poland
Jaroslaw Ciurzynsk
Эксперты
I am selling my own Expert Advisor called Hedge Grid v1 Polish , designed for automated trading. The EA combines scalping with a grid system while also using protective mechanisms intended to reduce risk and protect the account from excessive drawdown. Main features: avoids market consolidation and weak trading conditions, automatic risk management, account protection and margin level monitoring, fast scalping entries, a grid system with controlled position adding, a recovery mechanism for losi
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools   is based on  indicator  MA . It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2). The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArr
DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Утилиты
QuickClose поможет немедленно закрыть все прибыльные ордера ОДНИМ НАЖАТИЕМ КНОПКИ. Работает очень быстро. Вы можете выбрать один или все символы для закрытия. Быстрая работа утилиты обеспечит более оперативное управление вашей торговлей. Этот советник может быстро закрыть все ордера на покупку и на продажу по указанному символу или по всем. Кнопки с названиями символом предназначены для закрытия ордеров. Доступны функции ручного и автоматического закрытия. Функция автоматического закрытия закрыв
SoarSignal
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Профессиональные трейдеры знают, что рыночные развороты - лучший момент для входа в сделку. Изменение линии К под воздействием тренда - наиболее очевидный сигнал. SoarSignal со встроенными индикаторами KDJ фиксирует такие изменения, замечая индикаторы, наиболее близкие к линии K. Две линии KDJ Winner двигаются в диапазоне 0-100. Значения выше 80 указывают на состояние перекупленности и указывают на возможный разворот. Значения ниже 20 указывают на состояние перепроданности и также указывают на в
StrongCurrency
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
StrongCurrency - полноценная торговая система, основанная на различных технических индикаторах, скользящих средних и точках разворота. Каждый из этих элементов можно оценить определенными правилами и коэффициентами (в зависимости от индикатора), что предоставляет безграничные сценарии оптимизации для StrongCurrency. После оценки этих данных, StrongCurrency создает список со значениями сил трендов и сигналов на вход по всем символам. Он экстраполирует информацию и рассчитывает силу или слабость т
PowerSignal
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Система PowerSignal основана на технических индикаторах ATR. Индикаторы записывают текущее состояние силы тренда POWERTREND на каждом анализируемом таймфрейме и валютной паре. Индикатор PowerSignal формирует сигнал силы тренда и список точек входа на основе оценки этих данных. Если на какой-либо паре происходит полное совпадение сигналов, индикатор уведомляет об этом во всплывающем окне. Список данных включает в себя символы, таймфреймы M5-MN1, процент для сигнала на покупку BuyPercent, процент
DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор показывает пересечения двух скользящих средних, медленной и быстрой. Когда MA1 пересекает MA2 сверху, появляется алерт. Когда MA1 пересекает MA2 снизу, появляется алерт. Входные параметры Настройки быстрой MA Period = 5 - период быстрой скользящей средней (по умолчанию 5). Mode = SMA - тип скользящей средней (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - тип используемой цены (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Настройки медленной MA Period = 10 - период медленной сколь
DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
Daying Cao
Эксперты
Робот следует классической системе следования за трендом. Советник основан на DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm , а также индикаторах ATR и CCI. Он использует две скользящие средние. Советник использует динамическое распределение периода скользящей средней. Периоды MA1 и MA2 представляет собой последовательность Фибоначчи, такую ​​как 5.8 или 13.21 или 21.34 и т.д. Правила входа советника: Покупать, если быстрая MA1 пересекает MA2 снизу вверх, а CCI пересекает нулевую линию также снизу вверх; Продавать, если
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
Утилиты
Завод печати DYJ по обмену иностранной валюты является базовым показателем анализа рынка для инструментов календарных операций и макроэкономических событий. Здесь вы можете найти финансовые новости и показатели для крупнейших экономик мира – от США и ЕС до Австралии и Японии – с девятью экономиками, охватывающими более 60 пар валют. Сбор более 800 макроэкономических показателей и событий из государственных источников в режиме реального времени. Каждый показатель имеет исторические, текущие и п
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает пересечение трех скользящих средних (медленных, умеренных и быстрых). Когда быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает вверх умеренную, а умеренная - медленную, срабатывает бычий алерт. Когда быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает вниз умеренную, а умеренная - медленную, срабатывает медвежий алерт. Сигналы на выход из покупок срабатывают, если быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает умеренную вниз. Сигналы на выход из продаж активируются, если быстрая скользящая средняя пересекает у
DYJ ThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Эксперты
Этот советник основан на трех индикаторах Moving Average. ThreeMACross основан на следующей идее: пересечение линий трех скользящих средних (быстрой, средней и медленной) одновременно используется как сигнал для открытия и закрытия позиции. Открывайте длинную позицию, когда быстрая MA (MA1) пересекает среднюю MA (MA2) сверху вниз, а средняя MA (MA2) пересекает медленную MA (MA3) снизу вверх. Открывайте короткую позицию, когда быстрая MA (MA1) пересекает среднюю MA (MA2) снизу вверх, а средняя MA
DYJ RiseTrading
Daying Cao
Эксперты
RiseTrading является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки, а также индикаторы PowerSignal , MACD и Stochastic. Основными преимуществами трендовой торговой стратегии советника являются, во-первых, открытие позиции исключительно в направлении тренда и, во-вторых, возможность долговременного удержания прибыльных позиций, что позволяет получать хорошие сочетания распределений прибыль/убыток. Работает с любым брокером при
DYJ StochController
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Контроллер акций DYJ представляет собой общевалютную систему торговли акциями Он может отображать случайные значения для каждой пары валют от M1 до MN Когда значение Stoch одного цикла достигает зоны сверхъестественной продажи и зоны сверхпокупки, имеется подсказка цвета, Вы можете заключить правильную сделку на основе этой информации Составьте и сохраните шаблон инвентарного показателя под названием Инвентарный контролер DYJ. При нажатии мыши на зону суперпользования или зону суперпользования
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ SoarTrading основан на индикаторе SoarSignal . Советник подходит для любой валютной пары и таймфрейма. Сигналы на покупку генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перепроданности вниз, достигает уровня перепроданности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Сигналы на продажу генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перекупленности вверх, достигает уровня перекупленности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Закройте
DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаруживает как новые тренды, так и продолжения существующих для использования в стратегии входа и выхода. Индикатор отображает тренд при помощи области SHARP. У области SHARP имеется верхняя линия и нижняя линия. Сигнал на продажу формируется, когда цена High падает ниже верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Close падает ниже нижней линии SHARP. Сигнал на покупку формируется, когда цена Close поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Low поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP. Сиг
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
DYJ TRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJ TRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров о
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJTRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJTRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров они
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
ди - Джей продаётся полностью автоматически как эксперт - консультант. фильтр случайных индикаторов для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма взноса составляе
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Индикаторы
DYJ T3ModeMA основан на алгоритме T3. Алгоритм T3 был представлен в области технического анализа в статье «Better Moving Averages», опубликованной в американском журнале TASC. T3 может сгладить ценовые ряды, одновременно уменьшая отставание системы отслеживания тенденций. Размер колонны индикатора определяет сигнал входа, и когда размер колонны приближается к нулю, это поворотная точка тенденции. Индикатор использует технологию моделирования торговли, Предоставляет вам индикаторы, которые оценив
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ Long term Strategy EA - длинная торговая система   Мы начинаем искать самые низкие цены среди свечей, как многоголовые тенденции, и мы начинаем искать самые высокие цены на позиции, которые мы будем держать на складе в течение длительного времени и получать максимальную прибыль. при неправильном направлении заказа стратегия может превратить его в прибыль. EA работает только в одной валюте на любом цикле диаграммы Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComm
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ Scapingburg EA является полностью автоматическим экспертом - консультантом. фильтр алгоритмов Бёрга используется для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Наша цель — предоставить доступные и качественные услуги, предоставить участникам рынка, трейдерам и аналитикам столь необходимые инструменты для принятия обоснованных и своевременных торговых решений. Самый оптимизированный, очень надежный и простой в использовании аналитический индикатор тренда DYJ. Аналитик DYJ Trend пытается оценить бычьи и медвежьи силы на рынке, используя два отдельных показателя, по одному для каждого типа направленного давления. Индикатор BearsIndex пытается измерить
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв