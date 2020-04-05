DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA
- Эксперты
-
Daying CaoЗдравствуйте! Я инженер-программист уже много лет развивается. Имею собственную уникальную торговую систему, имеет богатый опыт EA в торговле. Основная валюта - EUR / USD, GBP / USD. USD / JPY, AUD / USD, USD / CAD, золото, кросс-валюта EUR / NZD. EA работает для выявления тенденций, основной
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Overview
DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA: Statistical Mean-Reversion Powered by Beta Distribution.
Unlock data-driven trading with the DYJ BetaLogicDynamicsEA. This expert advisor employs the Beta Distribution probability density function to dynamically model MACD-based market intensity. By identifying statistical extremes, it automates high-precision mean-reversion entries. Featuring a built-in real-time graphical dashboard and bilingual support (CN/EN), this tool transforms complex statistical probability into clear, actionable trading signals.
Key Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|LanguageSetting
|Enum
|Interface language (Chinese LANG_CN / English LANG_EN ).
|InpMagic
|int
|Unique ID (Magic Number) for the EA to manage its orders.
|InpMaxTrades
|int
|Maximum number of concurrent trades per direction.
|InpLotSize
|double
|Fixed lot size for entries.
|InpIsDisplayCancvs
|bool
|Enables/disables the live statistical distribution dashboard.
|InpIsReverseMode
|bool
|Toggles between mean-reversion and trend-following logic.
|InpIsAlert
|bool
|Enables sound notifications and popup alerts.