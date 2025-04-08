Master MA EA MT5 is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders can also be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account.

The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then builds an order grid if the price deviates.

The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitable orders are reduced by closing with opposite orders with a profit.

Thus, the EA overcomes almost any recoilless movements and drawdowns. The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself.

The Expert Advisor can also accompany trades opened in manual mode or opened by another Expert Advisor - it resolves them and brings the account to a plus.

- Recommended deposit from $ 500, M15 Timeframe.

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM







PARAMETERS:

START_LOT - initial lot at FROM_BALANCE - by N balance units

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;

MAX_LOT - maximum lot;

MAX SPREAD - maximum spread to entry;



MULTIDIRECTIONAL - grid of orders separately for buy and sell or both buy and sell together;



PERIOD - the number of bars to be calculated;

COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries;

DEGREE - type of channel construction;

MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - minimum channel width for entering a trade;

PERIOD_ATR, TIMEFRAME_ATR - period and timeframe of ATR values for determining the average aolatility;

FASTER_MA - fast moving moving period;

FASTER_MA_METHOD - fast moving averaging method;

FASTER_MA_PRICE - used price;

FASTER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

SLOWER_MA - slow moving average period;

period; SLOWER_MA_METHOD - slow moving averaging method;

SLOWER_MA_PRICE - used price;

SLOWER_MA_SHIFT - shift;

MAX ORDERS - maximum order;



STEP_ORDERS - order grid step;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;

MAX_STEP - maximum order grid step;

OVERLAP_ORDERS - from which order to enable the order overlap function;

OVERLAP_PIPS - minimum profit in pips to close unprofitable orders;

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;

BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - level and step of breakeven , if = -1 is not used;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trailing stop level and step , if = -1 is not used;

MAGIC_NUMBER, ORDERS_COMMENT - magic order number and comment;

START_TIME, END_TIME - time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then it is not used;



