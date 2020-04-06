ArfHedgeMarti

Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.)

Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD.

Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account.

It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure.

The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can share my real account statement file or monitoring password on Telegram.



For purchase, please contact me on Telegram. The payment method is USDT-TRC20.



Use the following link to open an Exness account: