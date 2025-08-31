Skullper

Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price

To use this expert advisor you must have:

  1. 1000$ min deposit
  2. Leverage 1:100
  3. A trading account that only trades standard lots
  4. A VPS for optimal performance.
  5. A hedge account


Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor. 
My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated trading system. It works by using a 4 moving moving average crossover strategy and some internal money management. Its important to note that my expert advisor sometimes does not use a stop loss, instead it closes positions according to how the market has recently been moving. Skullper trades the USDJPY symbol and it was designed to not blow your initial deposit even if you choose to withdraw your profit as soon as you see it.

SETTINGS:
Skullper only has 2 settings.
1. Risk – This setting controls your net profit and maximum drawdown.

2. Exponential_growth - This setting allows the robot to exponentially earn more money as the balance grows without blowing your initial deposit.

VALUES FOR SETTINGS:

  1. Risk – type in “high” or “medium” or “low”.
  2. Exponential_Growth - type in "yes" or "no"


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