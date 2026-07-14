Trade Sentinel MT5

TRADE SENTINEL MT5 - Everything pro trade managers have, plus multi-position management and an Equity Monitor

Everything you expect from a professional trade panel - one-click orders, risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, breakeven, trailing and partial closes - and one thing most panels do not have: it manages many positions at once as a single basket. An integrated equity monitor comes on top, so risk control lives in the same panel you trade from.

After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.

Manual here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773646


Full trade manager - all the essentials
One-click market and pending orders, lot size from risk (percent of balance/equity or fixed), draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with live recalculation, automatic breakeven, trailing stop, partial and bulk closes - everything you expect from a professional panel.
Multi-position basket - what sets it apart
Group positions by symbol, magic number or hand-picked tickets and manage them as one trade: group TP and SL in money, points or percent of balance, basket breakeven, basket trailing with profit lock, optional real SL at the basket average price, one-click close for the whole group.
Integrated equity monitor - a bonus on top
Daily and total loss limits in percent or money, early warning alerts, automatic close-all, trading lock until the next broker day, and a midnight guard that closes dangerous floating losses before the broker daily reset.

One-click trading

  • Market and pending orders with one click
  • Lot size from risk: percent of balance, percent of equity, or fixed
  • SL and TP in points or price, RR-based take profit, live spread readout
  • Money at risk and potential profit shown before you click
  • Custom comment, magic number, spread and slippage guards

Chart lines

  • Draggable Entry, SL and TP lines with live lot recalculation
  • Drag the SL and TP of open positions directly on the chart
  • Hidden (virtual) SL/TP mode and one-click hiding of all trade levels

Basket manager (multi-position)

  • Scope: all trades, magic number, pair, or single tickets
  • Group TP and SL in account currency, points or percent of balance
  • Negative TP to cap a drawdown: close the group when the loss shrinks back to the set level
  • Basket breakeven and basket trailing with percent profit lock
  • Optional real SL on every member at the basket average price

Position automation

  • Automatic breakeven with trigger and offset, in points or RR
  • Trailing stop with start, distance and step, in points or RR
  • Also manages trades opened manually or by other EAs

Close operations

  • Close all, profitable, losing, buys or sells; delete pending orders
  • Partial close of every position with optional automatic breakeven

Equity monitor

  • Daily and total loss limits, each in percent or account currency
  • Action on trigger: alert, close all, lock trading until the next broker day, or close the terminal
  • Warning alert at 80 percent of each limit, once per day
  • Midnight guard closes floating losses before the broker daily reset
  • Live balance, equity, daily P/L and countdown to broker midnight

More

  • Economic calendar news lines for the chart currencies, with importance filter
  • Light and dark theme, sharp rendering on 4K monitors
  • Per-symbol settings saved across restarts
Note: the panel is a manual trading utility and does not run in the Strategy Tester. Try it on a demo account. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, indices, crypto.
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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