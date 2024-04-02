Candles Commander MT5

Candles Commander - Find your mechanical EDGE in the Market

Candles Commander - is an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for success in the financial markets. This strategy has undergone rigorous testing and manual verification for nearly 2 years to ensure optimal performance.

Our EA can find a mechanical EDGE in any instrument you choose, from Forex instruments to indexes and commodities with only one optimization made in your MT5 platform.

    Recommendations:

    • Product: works on any instrument.
    • Timeframe: M15,M30, H1.
    • Period: Market opening(or when it's more volatile).

      How it works:

      Candles Commander is an Expert Advisor made to execute breakout trades at both ends of a candle.

      Why is this EA working? When the market opens, many buyers and sellers come into the market, and the volatility increases. After some time, most days the price is going to make a move in one direction or another. This EA is making a number of maximum 2 trades per instrument per day so you can easily set the amount that you want to risk in a day. It always has a Stop Loss and if the trade goes in your direction it has different systems to take profits.


      How to install:

      • After buying Candles Commander you will find it in your MT4 platform in Navigator Tab(CTRL+N)
      • Darg and drop on the desired instrument
      • Adjust the settings as you desire
      • Press OK

      Candles Commander Settings:

      • use-lot - if you set it to false, it will set the volume as 1Lot/1000Euro(if you have a 10k account the volume per each trade will be 10 Lots), if you set it to true then the next input will become active and there you can set the volume of each transaction manually(if you enter 5 then each trade will be with 5 Lots)
      • Lot - manually set the volume for each trade
      • firstSL_points - here you set the distance for your SL, this number is in Pips
      • differenceFirstOrder - here you set the distance that you want your pending orders to be from the high and low of the candle
      • differenceSL - this input is for your trailing stop, when a pending is activated and parameter tp_strategy is set to no_tp, the EA will move his SL with every candle closed in profit, if a Buy Stop is activated then with each bull/green candle closed in PROFIT it will move the SL below the low of that candle at the number of pips that you set in here and for the Sell Stop above the high of the closed bear/red candle
      • tp_strategy - there are three choices, first one is no tp, where the SL will trailing the candles closed in profit, second one is breakeven_tp where it will set a TP at the number of pips you set below at breakevanTP section, and a third one, smart_tp, where it will automatically set a TP at the other end of your chosen candle.
      • breakevenPoints - here we set after how many pips in profit to move the SL on breakeven
      • breakevenTP - here we set at how many pips the EA will place a TP
      • smart_tp_points - with this input we set the distance from the end of the candle to where your TP will be
      • timeHour+timeMinutes1+timeMinutes2 - here you set when your pending orders will be placed into the market(if you want to stick to my strategy, the first candle before the open, the one from 7:30 to 8:00, you need to set up the Hour 8, Minutes1 to 0 and Minutes2 30, because I use M30 timeframe and so the EA knows that when 8:00 comes he needs to enter the pending orders
      • expireHours - if one or both pending orders are still active in the market but not triggered, they will expire after the amount number of hours that you entered(if you insert 4.5 this means that the pending orders will be deleted after 4 and a half hours)
      • only_one_trade - if it is True, after one pending order is activated the other one is closed, if it is set to False, then the orders that are not activated are deleted at the expire hours that you set previousley
      • use_reverse_strategy - the main strategy is to buy above the candles high and to sell the below the low, if this is set to True it will sell at high and buy at low.


      Elevate your trading experience with Candle Commander and embark on a journey towards consistent profits and trading success. Join us today and discover the difference experience makes.

      Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk, and it's important to carefully consider your risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

      Recommended products
      Momentum Gate Pro
      Yao Ren Ye
      Experts
      Momentum Gate Pro Professional EURUSD M15 Momentum Expert Advisor Momentum Gate Pro is a precision-focused Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around a momentum-based trading concept that combines MACD directional signals, higher-timeframe trend filtering, ADX market strength control, and strict risk management. The goal of this EA is not to trade frequently at random, but to wait for specific market conditions where directional momentum and trend structure are
      YZH AlgoCore
      Yusuf Ziya Hazeral
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Limited Introductory Pricing YZH AlgoCore Monthly Membership First 20 Members: $100/month Next 20 Members: $300/month After the first 40 memberships: $600/month Note: These prices are part of a limited introductory promotion. Once all 40 promotional memberships are taken, all new monthly subscriptions will be available at $600/month . YZH AlgoCore — One Robot, Six Instruments Smart Algorithms. Disciplined Execution. There are thousands of "gold robots" on the market. How many of them can run
      EA Multi Range Breakout
      JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
      Experts
      EA Multi Range Breakout Professional Multi-Session Trading for MT5 EA Multi Range Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliable execution. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe , it combines advanced trade management with multiple configurable trading sessions to adapt to different market conditions. The EA features 6 independent trading strategies , each with its own customizable trading window. Every strategy
      Cyclone Intraday
      Mikhail Mitin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
      Super AI EA MT5
      Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
      Experts
      # SUPER_AI_EA v3.4 – Fully Standalone AI Trend Trading EA ### Trade Any Market, Any Symbol, Any Time – With True AI-Powered Precision Are you tired of EAs that work on one pair but fail on another?   Do you want a **set-and-forget** solution that adapts to market conditions without constant tweaking? **SUPER_AI_EA v3.4** is here to change the game. --- ## What Makes SUPER_AI_EA Different? Unlike ordinary EAs that rely on lagging indicators, **v3.4 combines:** The fusion logics  **h
      StructureFlow Compass
      Noel Anjao Alube
      Experts
      StructureFlow Compass  StructureFlow Compass is a multi-timeframe market structure Expert Advisor built for traders who read price the way institutional desks do — through the rhythm of swing highs and swing lows, not through a single lagging oscillator. At its core sits a self-contained structure-mapping engine that continuously scans price action for confirmed pivot points and classifies the market into a clear state: an unbroken sequence of Higher Highs and Higher Lows means uptrend, a sequen
      Gold Martingale Robot
      Borriphat Maitree
      Experts
      To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
      Fund Mode MT5
      Nunthasak Aunkaew
      Experts
      Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
      FREE
      Ichimoku Cloud Pro
      Abdallah Lagrab
      Experts
      ================================================================   ICHIMOKU CLOUD PRO — MQL5 MARKET DESCRIPTION   Compliant with MQL5 Market Rules Part IV ================================================================ PRODUCT TITLE: Ichimoku Cloud Pro — Free Edition SHORT TAGLINE (shown under title on MQL5): A complete Ichimoku system with 6 strategies, MA filter, smart exits, news filter, session control and full risk management. Free. ======================================================
      No Marti No Party MT5
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses. The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on los
      Gold Peak Breakout
      Ahmed Rahmani
      Experts
      GOLD PEAK BREAKOUT EA MT5 — XAUUSD Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Expert Advisor | Structured Execution | Prop Firm Ready | No Grid | No Martingale LIVE VERIFIED PERFORMANCE Real account. Real trades. No demo manipulation. Track live forward performance directly on MQL5 Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368389 This EA runs the identical logic on live accounts as delivered to buyers. No discrepancy between backtest and live execution. WHY GOLD PEAK BRE
      SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
      Hassan Sarfraz
      Experts
      SwiftCap Trinity EA | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading SwiftCap Trinity EA is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework. Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments. No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Fi
      Gold Crowd Density Flip
      Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
      Experts
      Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
      FREE
      Panha Scalping EA MT5
      Huy Phanna
      2.75 (4)
      Experts
      PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
      FREE
      Gold Scalper King EA
      Naveen Kumar Shyam
      Experts
      Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
      Fractal Trend Master
      Marcus Vinicius
      Experts
      The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
      Cordoba mt5
      Mikhail Mitin
      Experts
      Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
      Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
      Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
      Experts
      BTC AURA – Intelligent MT5 Robot BTC AURA is an advanced trading system developed to automate operations on BTCUSD , using a Reverse Martingale strategy with intelligent adjustments. The robot takes advantage of market breakouts and reversals, managing entries and lot sizes strategically, with time filters, day-of-week control, and a visual dashboard. With it, you can participate in Bitcoin’s volatility automatically, without manual intervention, while maintaining full protection with Stop Loss,
      Aegis XAU Parallel Edition
      Koji Kuboyama
      Experts
      Aegis XAU Parallel Edition Two Strategies. One Balanced System. Aegis XAU Parallel Edition is an XAUUSD trading EA designed around two independently developed strategies, 258 and 223 , running in parallel within a single EA. Rather than relying on a single trading logic, Parallel Edition combines two different strategy profiles to create a more balanced overall trading system. The goal is simple: Maintain a consistent risk profile while allowing the account to grow over time. Key Features XAUU
      Simple spike Trader
      Daniel Mwangi Kimani
      Experts
      In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results f
      H1 Support Resistance Trader
      Manh Cuong Duong
      Experts
      Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types. Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances. MAIN FEATURES - Peak and bottom zone ca
      Gold Crazy EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
      MACD all
      Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
      Experts
      MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
      GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
      Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
      Experts
      GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
      AuricSkeeter
      Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
      Experts
      AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
      Royal Sterling Intel
      Rudi Rupian
      Experts
      Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
      One Man Army
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.75 (24)
      Experts
      BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
      Advance Trends Intellegence
      Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
      Experts
      Advance Trend Intellegence EA   is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE. Advanc
      PeakFlow
      Andre Cavalcante Tavares
      Experts
      EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Titan MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.56 (9)
      Experts
      Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
      Smart Gold Hunter
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.28 (47)
      Experts
      No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
      Quantum Queen X MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (36)
      Experts
      The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.48 (105)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
      Scalping Robot Pro MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.42 (149)
      Experts
      Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
      ThunderGold Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (10)
      Experts
      ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (47)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
      TwisterPro Scalper
      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.43 (136)
      Experts
      Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
      Fan Yang
      4.3 (27)
      Experts
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
      Lizard
      Marco Scherer
      4.11 (44)
      Experts
      WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
      Cortex IDX
      Vladimir Mametov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (215)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      Quantum Athena X
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
      Zoomini
      Gennady Sergienko
      1.64 (14)
      Experts
      Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
      Vexora sera
      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
      Zerqon EA
      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.37 (30)
      Experts
      Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
      Gold Snap
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.5 (18)
      Experts
      Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
      Logan MT5
      Thierry Ouellet
      4.4 (30)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.08 (37)
      Experts
      UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (506)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.55 (22)
      Experts
      UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      4.58 (73)
      Experts
      Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      Boring Pips MT5
      Thi Thu Ha Hoang
      4.77 (53)
      Experts
      Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
      Byrdi
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (20)
      Experts
      BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
      Wave Rider EA MT5
      Adam Hrncir
      4.82 (45)
      Experts
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
      More from author
      Candles Commander
      Adrian Gabriel Pop
      Experts
      Candles Commander - Find your mechanical EDGE in the Market Candles Commander - is an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for success in the financial markets. This strategy has undergone rigorous testing and manual verification for nearly 2 years to ensure optimal performance. Our EA can find an mechanical EDGE in any instrument you choose, from Forex instruments to indexes and commodities with only one optimization made in your MT4 platform. Recommendations: Product: works on any inst
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review