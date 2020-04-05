Bitcoin Regime H1 Pro

BITCOIN REGIME H1 PRO - VERSION 2.00

A causal H1 trend-regime Expert Advisor for Bitcoin. It uses confirmed closed bars, volatility-targeted position sizing and equity-aware exposure to participate in persistent long and short trends while limiting exposure during unstable regimes.

LAUNCH PRICE
USD 299 for unlimited use. Try the free demo and test it on your own broker before buying.

PUBLISHED HISTORICAL BACKTEST
Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: H1
Period: 01 January 2020 to 13 July 2026
Initial deposit: USD 994.00
Final balance: USD 18,651.33
Net profit: +USD 17,657.33
Net return: +1,776.39%
Profit Factor: 2.50
Sharpe Ratio: 1.41
Recovery Factor: 4.93
Maximum relative equity drawdown: 26.03%
Total trades: 909
History quality reported by MT5: 93%
Broker data: IC Markets EU

INDEPENDENT YEARLY TESTS - EACH RESET TO USD 994
2020: +142.62%
2021: +51.10%
2022: -11.86%
2023: +113.54%
2024: +72.57%
2025: +0.23%
2026: +17.39% through 13 July

The losing 2022 result and the nearly flat 2025 result are shown deliberately for transparency.

EXTENDED HISTORY AUDIT — 16 JULY 2026
To test start-date robustness beyond the published 2020 window, the Profit Max profile was evaluated over several MT5 history ranges on BTCUSD H1 with an initial deposit of USD 994. Exact live-source reruns were used for the 2010 and 2020 ranges; matched control runs were used for 2017 and 2019.

RAW 2010 CONFIGURED RANGE
Configured period: 01 January 2010 to 16 July 2026
Initial deposit: USD 994.00
Final balance: USD 70,229.97
Net profit: +USD 69,235.97
Net return: +6,965.39%
Profit Factor: 2.43
Maximum relative equity drawdown: 26.07%
Sharpe Ratio: 1.54
Total trades: 3,681
History quality reported by MT5: 50%

IMPORTANT DATA LIMITATION
This raw figure is an extended-history diagnostic, not a valid performance claim starting in 2010. The broker's BTCUSD history begins on 24 March 2011, the first trade actually executed on 10 April 2017, 465 earlier order attempts were rejected as Market closed, and MT5 reports a corrupted history record on 17 March 2018. These limitations explain the 50% history quality and are shown deliberately for transparency.

START-DATE ROBUSTNESS CHECKS — EACH STARTING FROM USD 994
  • 2017–2026: final balance USD 58,025.99; return +5,737.62%; Profit Factor 2.43; maximum equity drawdown 26.38%; Sharpe 1.49; 3,143 trades; 83% history quality.
  • 2019–2026: final balance USD 35,073.26; return +3,428.50%; Profit Factor 2.46; maximum equity drawdown 25.82%; Sharpe 1.50; 1,758 trades; 89% history quality.
  • 2020–2026: final balance USD 18,585.20; return +1,769.74%; Profit Factor 2.49; maximum equity drawdown 26.03%; Sharpe 1.41; 912 trades; 93% history quality.
The validated reference remains the 2020–2026 range because it has the strongest history quality and avoids the unreliable pre-2020 broker data. This 16 July rerun ends three days later than the published 13 July test shown above, so the final balance and trade count differ slightly.


HOW IT WORKS
- Confirmed H1 closed-bar decisions only: no repainting and no future-data offsets.
- Long and short regime detection around an adaptive EMA structure.
- 1.00% entry band and 0.25% hysteresis exit band.
- Six-bar confirmation before a new regime entry.
- 480-hour realized-volatility estimate with a 20% annualized volatility target.
- Position size changes with current equity and measured volatility.
- Delta rebalancing adjusts only the difference between current and required exposure.
- Long exposure scale 1.00 and short exposure scale 0.50.
- One optional adverse-move add while the regime remains valid.
- Base exposure ceiling 1.25x and absolute ceiling with capped add 2.00x.
- 6% daily-loss guard and 35% peak-equity drawdown guard.
- Maximum-spread filter and broker-volume normalization.
- No DLL and no WebRequest required.

INSTALLATION
1. Open one BTCUSD chart in MetaTrader 5.
2. Set the chart to H1.
3. Attach Bitcoin Regime H1 Pro and enable Algo Trading.
4. Keep the version 2.00 defaults for the published profile, or reduce the exposure settings for a more conservative profile.
5. Use a VPS for continuous operation.

BROKER SYMBOLS
The EA trades the symbol of the chart to which it is attached. If your broker uses a suffix such as BTCUSD.x, attach it to that exact chart. The published results apply only to BTCUSD.

KEY DEFAULTS
Signal timeframe H1; EMA 912; slope lookback 72; confirmation 6 bars; volatility period 480; target volatility 20%; base leverage cap 1.25x; maximum capped-add leverage 2.00x; daily loss guard 6%; peak drawdown guard 35%.

RISK WARNING
This is a leveraged crypto CFD Expert Advisor. Backtests are hypothetical and depend on broker data, spread, commission, slippage and execution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns and losing years can occur. Test the demo on your own broker and use risk settings appropriate to your account. 
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