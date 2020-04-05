Gold Flow Scalper is a professional, institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It features a robust architecture with advanced risk management, dynamic entry logic, and comprehensive market filters to adapt to changing volatility conditions.

This Expert Advisor does not rely on dangerous martingale strategies or blind averaging. Instead, it utilizes a highly controlled, selective grid mechanism strictly limited by user-defined exposure parameters. Every trade is protected by dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, ensuring a mathematically sound risk profile.

Key Features:

Institutional-Grade Execution: Incorporates a Two-Stage Execution model to prevent tick slippage errors, ensuring precise order placement even in volatile markets. Dynamic Trade Management: Features automated Break-Even and Trailing Stop functionalities that respect broker freeze levels and dynamic spreads. Strict Risk Constraints: Built-in daily drawdown limits, pacing controls, and total account exposure caps. Comprehensive Filters: Integrated filters to pause trading during high-impact news events, NFP, FED announcements, and major global holidays. Volatility Adaptation: Employs an ATR-based volatility filter to prevent trading in flat or erratic markets. Clean Visual Dashboard: Includes an on-chart panel to monitor current EA status and risk metrics in real-time.

Input Parameters:

General Settings

Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA trades.

Trade Comment: Custom comment added to all trades.

Money Management

Lot Sizing Mode: Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk-Based (% of Balance).

Fixed Lot Size: The volume to use if Fixed Lot is selected.

Risk Per Trade %: The percentage of the account balance to risk per trade.

Drawdown Calc Mode: Calculate based on Equity or Realized P&L.

Max Daily Drawdown (%): Halts trading if daily drawdown reaches this limit.

Daily Profit Target (%): Halts trading for the day once profit target is hit.

Maximum Open Positions: Limits the number of concurrent trades.

Max Total Exposure (% Equity): Caps the total margin exposure.

Trading Settings

Trade Direction: Choose to trade Both, Buy Only, or Sell Only.

Auto ATR-based SL/TP: Dynamically calculate stops using ATR.

Fixed Take Profit (Points): Used if Auto stops are disabled.

Fixed Stop Loss (Points): Used if Auto stops are disabled.

Use Trailing Stop: Enable or disable trailing stop logic.

Trailing Start (Points): Distance in profit before trailing activates.

Trailing Step (Points): Increment at which the stop moves.

Use Breakeven: Enable or disable break-even protection.

Breakeven Trigger (Points): Distance in profit to trigger break-even.

Breakeven Offset (Points): Distance from entry price for the break-even stop.

Grid Settings

Use Selective Grid: Enable controlled grid trading.

Grid Step (Points): Distance between grid orders.

Grid Lot Multiplier: Lot size multiplier for subsequent grid orders.

Maximum Single Grid Lot Size: Hard cap on the maximum lot size for any single grid trade.

Pacing & Spread Limits

Max New Trades Per Day: Limits trading frequency to prevent overtrading.

Cooldown After Closed Trade (minutes): Mandatory pause after a trade closes.

Max Allowed Spread (Points): Prevents execution if the spread is too high.

News Filter

Use News Filter: Enable standard news pauses.

Pause Before News (Mins): Stop trading before events.

Pause After News (Mins): Stop trading after events.

Block Trading on NFP Day: Strict filter for Non-Farm Payrolls.

NFP Pause Before (Mins): Specific pause before NFP.

NFP Pause After (Mins): Specific pause after NFP.

Block Trading on FED Events: Strict filter for FOMC/FED announcements.

FED Pause Before (Mins): Specific pause before FED.

FED Pause After (Mins): Specific pause after FED.

Volatility Filter

Use Volatility Filter: Enable ATR-based market condition checks.

ATR Period: Period for ATR calculation.

ATR Min Multiplier: Skip trades if volatility is below this threshold.

ATR Max Multiplier: Skip trades if volatility is too extreme.

Holiday Protection

Use Holiday Protection: Enable seasonal market filters.

Block Christmas (Dec 24-31): Prevent trading during low-liquidity holiday weeks.

Block New Year (Jan 1-2): Prevent trading during the new year rollover.

Block Good Friday: Pause during this global bank holiday.

Block US Independence Day (Jul 3-4): Pause for US holidays.

Block US Thanksgiving (Nov 4th Thu+Fri): Pause during Thanksgiving week.

Block US Labor Day (Sep 1st Mon): Pause for US Labor Day.

Block MLK Day (Jan 3rd Mon): Pause for US MLK Day.

Trading Schedule