Aurum Saucer

Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining strict execution discipline and full on-chart transparency.

Overview

Aurum Saucer Portfolio integrates an expanded multi-strategy architecture with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. Unlike conventional portfolios, this system operates at a higher strategic density, enabling broader market coverage and more frequent engagement with XAUUSD price action.

Every trade is processed through a controlled pipeline that includes signal validation, layered protections, execution handling, and lifecycle monitoring. The result is a system that not only trades more frequently, but does so within a disciplined and transparent operational framework.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1

This product is specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may produce unvalidated behavior.

How the EA works

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows a structured execution pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection states, refreshes dashboard metrics, and monitors system limits. On each new bar, it performs a full analytics cycle, checks trading session conditions, aggregates signals from its extensive strategy pool, applies all protection filters, and routes valid trades to the execution engine.

With over 280 strategies contributing signals, the system significantly increases trade frequency while maintaining strict filtering conditions. Each trade must pass checks such as spread limits, position caps, lot exposure thresholds, protection states, and news filter conditions. If a trade is blocked, the reason is logged for full transparency.

Main framework features

Aurum Saucer Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture to support its higher trading activity. Entry protections regulate spread conditions, position limits, and exposure caps. Daily protections enforce drawdown and loss limits, automatically suspending trading when thresholds are reached. Account protections act as a final safeguard, closing positions and disabling the EA after critical equity events.

The execution engine is designed for robustness across broker environments. It supports automatic fill-type negotiation (IOC, FOK, RETURN, BOC) and includes a retry mechanism to handle requotes, slippage, and temporary connectivity issues, ensuring consistent execution even under volatile gold market conditions.

An integrated news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar to avoid medium- and high-impact events affecting USD and global markets, helping reduce exposure during unpredictable volatility spikes common in gold trading.

Trade management

Each strategy within the Aurum Saucer Portfolio defines its own signal structure, including direction, entry/exit logic, stop loss, take profit, trailing behavior, and reversal handling. This allows the system to manage a large number of concurrent strategies while maintaining consistency in execution.

Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically calculated and adjusted to meet broker requirements. When trailing is enabled, the EA uses a bar-based trailing system that locks in profits based on previous candle highs or lows without reversing direction.

Dashboard and chart tools

The EA includes the full Expert Advisor HQ analytics dashboard, providing real-time visibility into performance. Traders can monitor equity, balance, floating PnL, open positions, lot exposure, and drawdown metrics, along with a rolling equity curve and recent performance windows.

On-chart visuals include signal arrows for entries and projection overlays showing entry, stop loss, and take profit zones. These tools ensure that even with a large number of strategies operating simultaneously, the system remains transparent and easy to monitor.

Input structure

Aurum Saucer Portfolio follows the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Parameters include fixed lot sizing, base magic number, and grouped configurations for protections, news filtering, statistics, and visual settings.

This consistent structure allows traders familiar with the EAHQ ecosystem to quickly configure and deploy the system.

Important usage notes

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled, and assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs. Due to the increased strategy count and trading frequency, it is especially important to configure protection settings carefully and use a stable VPS environment for uninterrupted execution.

Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended to observe how the system behaves under varying gold market conditions, including volatility spikes and news events.

Best for

Aurum Saucer Portfolio is designed for traders seeking a high-density, high-opportunity automated trading system on XAUUSD. It is particularly suited for those who want significantly more trade activity than standard portfolios while still maintaining professional-grade execution control, risk management, and transparency.

Support and updates

Support is provided through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market system. As part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, Aurum Saucer Portfolio receives ongoing improvements and compatibility updates.

Risk disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Higher trade frequency and increased exposure can amplify both gains and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk appropriately and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt Portfolio — Quick, clear summary What it is Prop Hunt Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 NZDUSD H1 trading robot built on the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio framework. It delivers structured automated trading with on‑chart signals, a live analytics dashboard, and layered risk protections. Designed as a prop‑firm‑ready automated trading system , it emphasizes transparency, stability, and explainable entries. How it operates On every tick the EA updates protections and dashboard metr
Saltwater Silver
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4.2 (5)
Experts
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Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
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Volatix Ai
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SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
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Experts
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Hamunaptra FX
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5 (1)
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Hamunaptra Portfolio for GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on GBPUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time. Overview Hamunaptra Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for GBPUSD with the Expert Adv
Golden Gator EP
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Gold Gator Portfolio for XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. It is designed for structured automated trading on XAUUSD M15, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time during intraday gold sessions. Overview Gold Gator Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy log
Yellowstone FX
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4 (5)
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Random Forest Oracle
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Indicators
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RSI Cortex Ai
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Indicators
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Meridian Order Flow Profiler
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Reversion Apex EA
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Delta Pulse Auto EA
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Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
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Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
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