AU 79 Gold EA MT5

AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk.

Join our MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account.

MQL5 group in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private group where we discuss daily updates and news among other members. Contact me to get the private group link.

No martingale, grid or any other dangerous strategies have been used.

Live Account Monitoring

MT4 Version

Limited Time Price Of Only $999



Key Features

Night-Time Gold Mastery : "AU 79 Gold EA" thrives in the quiet, low-volume hours of the night. While other rest, our EA is hard at work, leveraging the unique characteristics of gold market during optimal trading windows.

Scalping Excellence : Operating exclusively during the night on the 5-minute timeframe, this EA is your ticket to swift and precise gold scalping. Take advantage of the calm and profit-rich moments when the sun goes down.

Precision With Pending Orders : We've mastered the art of precision using pending orders. When the world is quiet, our EA ensures you're always on point with entries and exits, leaving nothing to chance.

Hidden Profit Booking Magic : Our hidden profit booking mechanism continues to shine during these low-volume times. Watch your profits soar as it skilfully locks in gains while you sleep.

Gold Expertise : Gold's behaviour at night is a secret known to few. "AU 79 Gold EA" has been tailor-made to unlock the hidden potential of night-time gold trading.

Neural Network Intelligence : Elevate your trading with AI. Our neural network adapts and learns from market data, ensuring our strategy remains razor-sharp in all conditions.

Proven Track Record : We have a solid history of successful live trading signals. Our result speak for themselves.

Real Data Optimization : We've fine-tuned our strategy with real tick data, so it's ready for action during quiet night hours.

Strict Risk Management : Your safety matters to us. We use strict risk management plan, even during the peaceful night sessions.

News-Free Zone : Forget about market swings caused by news events. We trade tranquil news-free zone, providing added stability.

Trade confidently with "AU 79 Gold EA" during the night, and turn quiet hours into profitable ones.

Recommendations

Timeframe : M5.

Pairs : XAUUSD only.

Minimum Capital : $350.

Recommended Brokers : Tickmill, ICMarkets, FPMarkets, RoboForex etc or any low spread/low commissions brokers.

VPS : Recommended.

Account Type : Hedged.

Settings : No set files required, just follow the screenshot provided or contact me.

I would really advice you to contact me immediately after the purchase, in case you need my personal assistance or for any kind of required help. Also, no need to use any set files for back testing or real account trading.

Important Points



No need to use any set files, just follow the screenshots provided.

In case of any doubts or queries contact me.

Any challenge compatible (but not challenge specific).

Not FIFO compatible.

Useful Information

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to back test the EA, do not back test on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always back test EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About The Developer



I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex and gold trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing expert advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated.